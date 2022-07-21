Thy Art Is Murder Announce Australian ‘Human Target’ Tour Dates

Sydney deathcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder have announced a run of national tour dates. Almost three years to the date since the release of their most recent album, Human Target, the group are set to finally bring it to local audiences.

Releasing Human Target in July of 2019 to critical and commercial success, the group had initially planned to hit the road in 2020 to support its arrival. Due to the impact of COVID, the group were forced to instead push things back to 2021, before pulling the pin completely.

Thy Art Is Murder – ‘Make America Hate Again’

[embedded content]

Now, Thy Art Is Murder have announced a five-date tour of Australia which will see them perform across the country in September. Their first national tour since earlier this year, it will serve as the first chance fans in capital cities have had to catch the band in a non-festival format for quite some time.

Joining the band on their Australian trek is Californian outfit Carnifex who return to Australia since their first and only tour in 2011. Elsewhere, England’s Malevolence will also return to the country for the shows, alongside ‘Texas Metal’ kings I AM.

Currently, the group are in the midst of performing a 32-date North American tour, with the tail-end of 2022 set to see the group return to the northern hemisphere for a series of shows with Lamb Of God and Kreator.

Thy Art Is Murder – Human Target Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Carnifex, Malevolence, and I AM

Wednesday, 7th September – Magnet House, Perth, WA (18+)

Thursday, 8th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Friday, 9th September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday, 10th September – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, 11th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets on sale now.

