Thy Art Is Murder Announce ‘Human Target’ Australian Tour For This May

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 4, 2020

Brutally heavy Aussie deathcore exports Thy Art Is Murder have announced their first national headline run since they released fifth studio album Human Target mid-last year, with a slew of dates across the country this May.

It’s a huge lineup package, with supports from American death metal veterans Dying Fetus along with Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth and Aversions Crown. The band are promising they’ll be bringing “the biggest and most insane live show” Thy Art Is Murder have ever done on home soil.

Human Target saw the five-piece explore socio-political trauma and mortality behind a pulverising musical backdrop. Putting our political leaders squarely in the crosshairs as the planet moves closer to climate disaster, Thy Art took on the likes of privatised prisons to human organ harvesting, social media to big pharma.

Since Human Target‘s release, the riff lords have been touring pretty much non-stop overseas – briefly returning home last year for appearances at Good Things 2019.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 6th March at Midday.

[embedded content]

Thy Art Is Murder ‘Human Target’ Australian Tour 2020

w/ special guests Dying Fetus, Fit for an Autopsy,

Enterprise Earth and Aversions Crown

Friday, 15th May

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 16th May

The Metro, Sydney

Tickets: Metro Theatre

Wednesday, 20th May

The Basement, Canberra

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 22nd May

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 23rd May

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 24th May

Capitol, Perth

Tickets: Oztix