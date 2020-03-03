Thy Art Is Murder Announce ‘Human Target’ Australian Tour For This May

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 4, 2020
Brutally heavy Aussie deathcore exports Thy Art Is Murder have announced their first national headline run since they released fifth studio album Human Target mid-last year, with a slew of dates across the country this May.
It’s a huge lineup package, with supports from American death metal veterans Dying Fetus along with Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth and Aversions Crown. The band are promising they’ll be bringing “the biggest and most insane live show” Thy Art Is Murder have ever done on home soil.
Human Target saw the five-piece explore socio-political trauma and mortality behind a pulverising musical backdrop. Putting our political leaders squarely in the crosshairs as the planet moves closer to climate disaster, Thy Art took on the likes of privatised prisons to human organ harvesting, social media to big pharma.
Since Human Target‘s release, the riff lords have been touring pretty much non-stop overseas – briefly returning home last year for appearances at Good Things 2019.
Check out tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 6th March at Midday.
