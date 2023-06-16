Tia Gostelow Announces ‘Head Noise’ National Tour, Shares New Single

Tia Gostelow has announced a string of national tour dates in support of her upcoming album Head Noise. The Queensland songwriter will kick things off in Townsville on Friday, 29th September, with shows in Cairns, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Sunshine Coast to follow.

Head Noise, Gostelow’s third album, will arrive on Friday, 18th August – the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Chrysalis. Alongside the tour announcement, Gostelow has just unveiled another single from the album, titled ‘Early Twenties’.

Tia Gostelow: ‘Early Twenties’

[embedded content]

“I wanted to highlight all of the feelings and emotions of being in your early twenties,” Gostelow shared in a statement. “Sometimes it can feel like your world is in pieces, a lot of ‘firsts’ are happening, and hearts get broken.

“I hope that when people listen to ‘Early Twenties’, they know it’s absolutely okay not to know who you are yet. I still don’t, but all we can do is try our best, and that’s all that matters.”

Speaking on the broader themes that have informed Head Noise, Gostelow shares that her anxiety has really affected her over the last few years.

“I hope in some way this album can bring a little bit of comfort to the Head Noise that might keep you awake in the early hours,” said Gostelow.

Tia Gostelow Head Noise Tour Dates

Friday, 29th September – Otherwise Bar, Townsville

Saturday, 30th September – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Saturday, 7th October – The Night Cat, Melbourne

Friday, 13th October – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Friday, 20th October – The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, 3rd November – Sol Bar, Sunshine Coast

Tickets are available now.

Further Reading

G Flip Has Announced Their First Headline Australian Tour Since 2019

Thandi Phoenix Announces ‘Rebirth’ Headline Tour

Jet to Play ‘Get Born’ in Full on 20th Anniversary Australian Tour