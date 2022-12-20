Tia Lee joins forces with four charity organisations as “GOODBYE PRINCESS” star launches #EmpowerHer campaignimage-1.png

OTTAWA, CANADA – Media OutReach – 20 December 2022 – Global C-Pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen launched her #EmpowerHer campaign by announcing that she has partnered with four charity organisations. This philanthropic venture comes after the her “GOODBYE PRINCESS“ garnered over 50M million views on YouTube since its 9 December launch and the single’s pre-release campaign accrued over 100 million views!

“GOODBYE PRINCESS” is a song about female empowerment – women taking control of their destinies and finding the strength to achieve their dreams. Tia has partnered with four charities that live these values for her #EmpowerHer campaign. The initial partner are Beats By Girlz, Daughters of Tomorrow, Teen’s Key, and Women in Music.

Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager for Hong Kong-based of Teen’s Key, expressed her gratitude to Tia Lee for giving women a voice through “GOODBYE PRINCESS“: “Our goal is for every young woman to have the opportunity to follow the path they envision for herself. In our eyes, success is when young women become independent, confident, and capable of making their own decisions. Tia’s resilience journey inspires the world, including our young women and girls that we are all unique, and each of us has the potential to create a future filled with more possibilities than we can even imagine.”

Fannie Lim, the Executive Director of Daughters of Tomorrow, added: “Daughters Of Tomorrow is delighted to be the benefiting charity for the launch of Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess” and the #EmpowerHer campaign, which seeks to inspire, uplift and empower women. This resonates with DOT’s mission of empowering women through economic means; enabling them to uplift their families. We recognise that every person has their own journeys – milestones to check, circumstances to overcome, aspirations that they wish to live for.”

Beats By Girlz Executive Director Erin Barra acknowledged how important Tia Lee’s mission is and applauded the global C-Pop star for encouraging women on the path to self-transformation: “Beats By Girlz is delighted to be a part of the #EmpowerHer campaign. We have a shared vision of empowering women and gender minorities through music and are happy to be doing this work in partnership with Tia Lee.”

