Tiara Hana Launches The Most Premium Resort Villa For Property Investors With First-Class Benefits.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Starting their experience in 2012 as a property agent for international hospitality brand Wyndham Sundancer Resort Lombok, which won the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award with a design that was widely covered by several media in Asia, Tiara Hana managed to spread its wings as a lifestyle property company in the years that followed. Certified by AREBI (Association of Indonesian Real Estate Brokers), Tiara Hana focuses on co-ownership investments in five-star luxury resort properties. They have revealed their newest project development, the 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa at Stanagiri Retreat Ubud which will be launched in 2022 located in Ubud, Bali. Coming with limited units, this project is also the result of their first collaboration with Stanagiri Retreat Ubud which was specially designed to provide a Premium Garden Experience that blends with the nature of Ubud.

With the vision to create attractive opportunities in the commercial property market in Indonesia, Tiara Hana introduced a modern and flexible way to own luxury resort villas by introducing their concept of co-ownership; Where investors are free to choose how much ownership they want, according to their needs. That way, investors can invest in luxury resort villas located in premium tourist destinations with an adjustable budget.

With their co-ownership concept, Tiara Hana has succeeded in attracting high enthusiasm from their co-owners, which has become the reason to add to the project portfolio at Stanagiri Retreat Ubud. Ubud, Bali is the destination that was chosen specifically for this latest project because it is a luxurious Indonesian travel destination that has always been the target of local and foreign tourists. From a long-term investment perspective, this is of course very profitable.

Exclusively designed by the creative team from Gagas Semesta Alam Studio and Tiara Hana Singapore, these villas are expected to provide a competitive value in its occupancy rates. This 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa is different from their previous project namely 3 Bedroom Classic Pool Villa, and is packaged to provide higher room rental pricing, especially with the support of its unique location surrounded by 30 hectares of rice fields while staying within reach to popular tourist attractions.

“With the addition of a new design that is the 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa, there will be an impact on room rental prices. It will be much higher than the 3 Bedroom Classic Pool Villa, and here is where you can enjoy higher rental income as an investor.” Said Hana, Marketing Director of Tiara Hana Singapore, who is also the originator of this latest project.

Carrying the concept of a garden resort retreat that harmonizes with stunning natural panoramas, this 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa provides an eco-luxury experience inspired by the enchanting atmosphere of the Ubud countryside. It is ready to take you to experience the beauty of Ubud in the past, with today’s advantages. This 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa comes with a touch of wood elements added to create a natural interior design typical of Ubud, for guests to continuously enjoy the outdoors while remaining in complete comfort of the villas.

The added focal feature is an open-plan living with the addition of facilities such as Al-Fresco Dining, Island Bar Kitchenette, and the Skylight Daybed by the Infinity Pool which were made to create timeless moments for families enjoying a meal by their private pool with a view over rice fields, pleasing to both the eyes and soul.

The 3 Bedroom Garden Pool Villa is expected to be in high demand by investors, who are not only aiming for profit in investing, but also looking to enjoy first-class vacation experiences that is second to none. Access Tiara Hana YouTube channel to watch the video here.

About Tiara Hana

Tiara Hana, founded in 2012, is here to provide investors with the opportunity to own exclusive luxury resort villas in some of the most beautiful destinations in Indonesia without the high capital costs, but with attractive benefits of a lifestyle like no other.

Starting as an Exclusive Property Agent for Wyndham Sundancer Resort Lombok, Tiara Hana aimed to become more than just an agent. They developed their own concept of co-ownership with visionary property developers and worked exclusively with experienced resort management companies to ensure the success of all their resort projects to generate attractive profits and run a resort business that remains relevant in the growing hospitality industry. Currently, Tiara Hana holds 7 luxury resort properties in Bali and Lombok in their portfolio and have recently won 2 awards under the best lifestyle property investment category.

