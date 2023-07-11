Ticket Ballot Opens for Meredith Music Festival 2023, Headliner Announced

Meredith Music Festival will return to the Supernatural Amphitheatre in the small town of Meredith, Victoria, from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December 2023. As always, tickets will be distributed via a ballot – you have until 10:31pm AEST on Monday, 14th August to enter the ballot here.

The festival organisers have announced their first headliner for 2023: West German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk. Kraftwerk last visited Australia for Sydney’s Vivid LIVE in 2013. Their previous trip to Victoria was for the 2008 Global Gathering festival tour.

Meredith is now Thirty One

Meredith Music Festival celebrated its 30th year in 2022 with a lineup that included Caribou, Yothu Yindi, The Comet Is Coming, Erika de Casier and loads more. In a review for Music Feeds, writer Giuliano Ferla captured the can-do attitude that permeates the festival:

“Two couples are listening to dance music from an iPhone, but the reception is bad,” wrote Ferla. “‘It’s buffering,’ one cries to the other, in helpless panic. The crisis is averted as a mandarin is pulled from a pocket and expressions of desperate thanks flash over the quartet’s faces. The mandarin’s segments are distributed in what must be a moment of salvation. Even when the chips are down, the festival’s spirit of generosity is alive and well.”

The full lineup for the 2023 event is expected when the ballot is drawn. Ticketing details can be found here.

Meredith Music Festival 2023

Kraftwerk

+ more TBA

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith VIC

