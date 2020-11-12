Ticketmaster Might Require US Patrons To Be Vaccinated Or Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Concert Entry

Concert promoter Ticketmaster has revealed that, when concerts are up and running as normal once again, they’re considering only letting patrons in if they’re vaccinated or if they test negative to COVID-19.

In a new report by Billboard, Ticketmaster – and parent company Live Nation – are developing a system that, by using smart phones, can verify whether a patron has been vaccinated against coronavirus or if they’ve nested negative in the past three days (24 – 72 hours).

Ticketmaster have assured the publication that they won’t store nor be able to access the medical records of patrons, but will be able to receive info on their vaccination or test results via some testing and vaccination distributors.

The company are also pushing for the elimination of paper tickets, thus removing physical transfers from one patron to another and the potential transmission of the virus. They’ll also employ what they’re dubbing as a “SmartEvent” system, which will reportedly make it easier to keep some COVID-safe measures in place, like social distancing and contract tracing.

Of course, the FDA hasn’t approved some of these measures as of yet, and all of it is dependent on when and if a vaccine becomes available.

That doesn’t seem too far of a reach, though, considering earlier this week came the announcement that pharmaceutical company Pzifer had developed a vaccine that had a 90% success rate on an initial trial.