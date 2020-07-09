Tieza helps tourism industry recover in ‘new normal’

The San Vicente Flagship TEZ in Palawan, known for its 14.7-kilometer long unbroken stretch of pristine beach, is envisioned to be an environmentally and socially sustainable tourist destination that will be a catalyst for inclusive economic growth through public and private partnerships.

ECONOMIC experts project up to 50,000 jobs lost in the tourism industry brought by the pandemic especially if tourist arrivals remain low in the coming months.

With this, the Department of Tourism (DoT) has stepped up efforts to help stakeholders recover as the new normal sets in. Its infrastructure and investment arm, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA or Tieza) is fully supports recovery efforts by engaging private partners, continuing to develop tourism enterprise zones (TEZs) and by offering fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

“This is an unprecedented shared challenge in our country and a massive setback for our tourism industry. Thus, we fully support and join the government in all its recovery efforts, especially for the tourism industry, as jobs, livelihoods, and hospitality businesses are at stake,” Tieza COO Pocholo Paragas said.

Disinfecting Hotel Rooms at BHYH

The agency remitted P12 billion to the Bureau of Treasury at the beginning of the crisis to support the government’s fight against Covid-19. It also opened the doors of its various properties for frontline use.

As part of recovery efforts, Tieza’s Joint Venture Selection Committee continues its competitive selection for the development and operation of its assets, such as Balicasag Island Dive Resort and the Club Intramuros Golf Course.

First issued Business Permit in San Vicente Flagship TEZ for 2020

It is also assisting in the development of private TEZs and tourism enterprises undertaking expansion or renovation in the wake of new normal to boost economic activities in the community, and transform the place into a sustainable, crisis-proof destination with tax incentives.

There is tax and duty-free importation incentive as well for construction materials, PPE or disinfecting supplies and equipment.

Fees during the recovery period are also lowered, with the first permit for 2020 issued on June 17 for only P1 for a four-bedroom inn in the San Vicente Flagship TEZ in Palawan.