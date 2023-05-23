TIFFANY TAUSCHECK NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF THE GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Tiffany Tauscheck as the organization’s President & CEO. Tauscheck has served on The Partnership team for eight years in a variety of positions, currently as its Chief Operations Officer and President of Downtown DSM, Inc. Tauscheck’s appointment is the result of the organization’s succession plan that was activated by the Board. She will take over the role on July 1, 2023.

“Tiffany has been preparing for many years to step into this position, and the Executive Committee and Board recognized her as the obvious choice to lead The Partnership’s team,” said Mike McCoy, Partnership Board Chair and CEO of NCMIC. “Tiffany is a trusted voice among Partnership Investors and team members. She brings a winning combination of visionary leadership, passion for our community, genuine care for the people around her, and the grit required to push major projects across the finish line.”

Tauscheck began as The Partnership’s Chief Communications Officer in 2015 and later served as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer before being promoted to Chief Operations Officer and President of Downtown DSM, Inc. in January 2021. Tauscheck served as team lead for The Partnership’s two most recent five-year Investor campaigns, Maximizing Momentum 2022 and Moving Forward Together 2027, both of which set records in terms of dollars committed and new Investors for the organization.

“Tiffany is an exceptional leader who holds herself to the highest of standards and brings out excellence in the people around her,” said Dan Houston, Chairman, President and CEO of Principal Financial Group and member of The Partnership’s Board. Houston also chaired The Partnership’s Maximizing Momentum 2022 campaign. “She has a unique ability to get people to buy into a vision and commit to the work needed to make that vision a reality. Tiffany goes the extra mile to make sure the right people are at the table.”

Tauscheck has led a number of major projects for the organization. Most recently, Tauscheck worked with community partners to complete the Downtown DSM: Future Forward Vision Plan and Action Plan, a community-driven plan to help position Downtown Des Moines (DSM) for short-term economic recovery and long-term economic vitality and vibrancy. The plan, which was the most inclusive, community-driven plan of Downtown’s history with over 8,000 participating community members, was adopted unanimously by the Des Moines City Council as part of the city’s comprehensive plan. Tauscheck served as a founding member of the Central Iowa Water Trails Board of Directors, which became the Iowa Confluence (ICON) Water Trails project. She served on the Lauridsen Skatepark Campaign Cabinet to help build the largest skatepark in the country. She has worked closely with regional leaders on efforts to advance the Des Moines International Airport terminal project and the Pro Iowa Soccer Stadium and Global Plaza.

In 2020, Tauscheck led the organization’s efforts to develop the DSM Forward playbooks, which helped businesses and organizations respond to the ever-changing landscape created by the pandemic. The playbooks have won international awards from the International Downtown Association (IDA) and Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). Previously, Tauscheck led The Partnership’s communications and marketing team on an organizational rebranding effort that encompassed and strengthened more than 40 Partnership-led projects, initiatives and events. With her leadership, The Partnership in 2017 unveiled the DSM USA regional identifier and Downtown DSM USA identifier, using research-based decision-making to strengthen the brand of the region.

“I firmly believe we will continue to build on the momentum created from the generations of visionary business and community leaders who have come before us. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead The Partnership and continue to work collaboratively on regional projects and initiatives that will drive economic growth and vitality and impact our community’s quality of life for years to come,” said Tauscheck. “We are One Partnership and one region, united and focused on making DSM USA strong. We have a rich history of coming together to make big things happen, and I look forward to working with Partnership Investors, Members and stakeholders to cultivate a vibrant, growing and thriving region.”

Prior to her work at The Partnership, Tauscheck served as Vice President of Marketing and Development at the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau and Des Moines Area Sports Commission (now collectively known as Catch Des Moines). Prior to that she had successful careers in radio marketing/promotion and television news and has been recognized both nationally and locally for her professional achievements.

As a volunteer leader, Tauscheck has served on numerous national and regional boards. Currently, she serves on the Finance and Operations Advisory Board for ACCE for North America, Prairie Meadows Board, Principal Charity Classic Board, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Board, NCMIC Foundation Board and Des Moines Embassy Club Board. Prior, Tauscheck was co-founder and Chair of the Marketing and Communications Advisory Board for ACCE for North America, Volunteer Co-Chair of Admissions for the Solheim Cup Local Organizing Committee, and served on the Ballet Des Moines Board, Bravo Greater Des Moines Board, Drake University National Alumni Board, United Way of Central Iowa Strategic Communications Council, and other nonprofit boards.

“Tiffany is a selfless, servant leader who looks for opportunities to collaboratively provide innovative solutions for whatever project she is working on,” said Rowena Crosbie, President of Tero International and Past-Chair of The Partnership’s Board. “I have seen firsthand her ability to influence positive change in organizations to ensure everyone is moving in the same direction.”

Tauscheck is already a nationally and internationally recognized leader in her field. She is a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE), a designation which signifies the highest quality of performance in chamber management. Tauscheck has been recognized as a 40 Under 40 winner by both the Development Counsellors International and USAE. Locally, Tauscheck was recognized as a Woman of Influence by the Business Record in 2021, and was the first-ever Emerging Woman of Influence prior. She is a Business Record Forty Under 40 honoree. She was a recipient of the Young Alumni Achievement Award from Drake University.

“Greater Des Moines is often recognized by peers in the chamber and economic development industries as being a best-in-class region,” said David Stark, President & CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and Vice Chair of The Partnership’s Board. “Tiffany has been building relationships locally and nationally for many years that will benefit The Partnership and our region as she takes on this role.”

Tauscheck attended Drake University and has a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication. She and her husband, Mark, have two children, Ty and Tennyson.

Next steps for Tauscheck’s current role as Chief Operations Officer and President of Downtown DSM, Inc. will be revisited in coming weeks.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

koppenhuizen@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4972

Learn More About DSM USA