Tiikerie Pham: Uniting Sonic Magic and Neuroscience in Filmmaking Leads to Global Art Fund for Vietnamese Artists

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a groundbreaking revelation, Tiikerie Khoa-Pham, a luminary in the realm of “sound as art” and music research intertwined with filmmaking, has unveiled his audacious plan to usher in a new era of support and empowerment for Vietnamese artists and filmmakers worldwide. This visionary initiative, aptly named the “Global Vietnamese Art Initiative,” is set to revolutionize the creative landscape by offering an unrivaled platform and incubator for artists and filmmakers of Vietnamese heritage.

Global Vietnamese Art Initiative endeavors to nurture a thriving community of artists with access to international resources, value-led funding, and one-on-one coaching from successful yet inspiring directors and contemporary artists with global exposure and recognition just like him in order to transcend geographical boundaries and transforming lives and generations through Art.

As a deeply rooted soul in both cinema arts and contemporary world, Tiikerie Khoa-Pham has mastered the art of crafting soundscapes that transport viewers into the heart of the narrative. Among his notable achievements is his involvement in the 2019 film “ Rom ,” a five-year endeavor that ultimately triumphed at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, showcasing Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s exceptional skill and contribution to the project’s success. This remarkable accomplishment further reinforces his dedication to innovation and delivering unforgettable audio experiences to audiences worldwide. Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s commitment to excellence extends beyond filmmaking, artworks, and television, as he is also passionate about music composition, showcasing his versatility and multidimensional approach to the arts.

In addition to his founding commercial production studios and business in filmmaking to work with global partners for world-renowned projects like Loving Vincent (2017), Netflix Originals Money Heist Korea (2019), Netflix’s Witcher (2019), Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s work has been recognized and honored with prestigious awards for art films by Vietnamese and global artists and movie directors. Notably, his collaboration with one of the most famous contemporary artists in Singapore and world-renowned multimedia artist Phan Thao Nguyen on the art film “ Mute Grain (Hạt Câm )” in 2019 garnered recognition as a finalist for the Hugo Boss Asian Art Prize, further solidifying Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s contribution to the project’s creative sound design. The film’s thought-provoking narrative and innovative sound design captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Furthermore, Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s remarkable talent and contribution to the multimedia piece “ Tropical Siesta ” (2018) earned them the prestigious APB Foundation Signature Art Prize in 2018. This triennial competition, supported by the Asia Pacific Breweries Foundation and the Singapore Art Museum, recognized Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s exceptional sound design that complemented Phan Thao Nguyen’s captivating artwork.

Additionally, Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s collaboration on the art film “ Becoming Alluvium (Hoá Phù Sa) ” with artist Phan Thao Nguyen garnered the Han Nefkens Foundation – Loop Barcelona Video Art Award in 2018. This esteemed recognition further highlights Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s ability to create evocative soundscapes that enrich the storytelling experience.

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s “sonic magic” talent and contribution extend to diverse backgrounds of artists while inspiring younger generations of filmmakers, where he also played a pivotal role as the sound director for the horror movie “ KFC ” by Lê Bình Giang, which received an Honor Mention Award at the New York Asian American Film Festival in 2019. This recognition further solidifies Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s versatility and expertise in delivering exceptional sound experiences across various genres.

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham’s vision is rooted in a deep desire to nurture and showcase the immense talent within the Vietnamese music community. By establishing this fund, he aims to break down barriers and create unparalleled opportunities for emerging and established artists to shine on the international stage. The fund will empower Vietnamese artists to pursue their passions, overcome obstacles, and make their mark in the global music industry, creating a dynamic and thriving ecosystem where Vietnamese musicians can flourish and inspire audiences worldwide.

His vision draws inspiration from his neuroscience backed research project on sonic and music impacts on human brain through filmmaking at Berklee college, where he explores the use of emotions in music to stimulate brain activity through different frequencies: gamma (learning), beta (engaging), and alpha (relaxing). During his involvement in the filmmaking process, Khoa-Pham observed how melancholic sound frequencies and musical instruments intensify emotions in viewers, particularly in movies portraying the sacrifices of loved ones. The rise of technology, including AI, has contributed to a lack of human connection and increased indifference in society. To counter this, Khoa-Pham advocates for social, cultural, and historical films that emphasize underlying emotions. Before AI and automation worlds, or any other worlds, we are inside our mother’s womb listening to first “sonic magic” – her heart beat, lullaby or “the universe of sound” inside hers so we can have all senses not just “hearing” and we feel love. He believes the groundbreaking neuroscience research and applications in filmmaking not just open new doors for “post Hollywood of beauties and heroes” movie industry but also transform lives in new forms of art and self-expression.

We have a very interesting first-hand interview with Tiikerie Khoa Khoa-Pham today to explore his vision on filmmaking, his crowdfunding non profit organization with a fund for artists, and his inspiring journey.

Interviewer: Tiikerie Khoa-Pham, thank you for joining us today. Your accomplishments as a sound artist and director are truly remarkable. Let’s start by delving into your vision for filmmaking and the transformative fund you aspire to establish for Vietnamese artists. Can you tell us more about your dream and how you envision this fund empowering artists not just in Vietnam, but worldwide?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: Thank you for having me. My vision for filmmaking is centered around the genre of “compassion-inspired” movies and artworks. I believe in the power of storytelling to cultivate empathy, raise social consciousness, and inspire positive change. Through this fund, I aim to provide financial assistance, mentorship, and resources to emerging Vietnamese artists, regardless of their geographical location. By nurturing their talent and enabling them to bring their unique visions to the world, we can bridge the gap of opportunity and empower artists to make a global impact.

Interviewer: Your work on the art film “Mute Grain (Hạt Câm)” garnered critical acclaim and recognition, including being a finalist for the Hugo Boss Asian Art Prize and Sharjah Art Foundation Biennial 14 Prize. How do you approach sound design in art films, and how does it contribute to the overall artistic impact of the piece that resonates deeply with audiences?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: Thank you for your kind words. For me, the relationship between sound and image is symbiotic. I believe that sound has the power to enhance and elevate the emotional impact of visual storytelling. By meticulously experimenting with different techniques and blending traditional and contemporary approaches, I aim to create unique sonic textures that enrich the narrative and resonate with audiences on a deep level. It’s about finding the right balance and harmony between sound and image, ensuring that they work together to create a cohesive and immersive experience that resonates long after the film ends.

Interviewer: Your collaborations with various artists and filmmakers have garnered significant recognition and prestigious awards. Could you tell us about one particular project that stands out to you and how your sound design contributed to its success?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: Certainly, one project that holds a special place in my heart is the film “Rom.” It was a five-year endeavor of mine with Rom’s filming crew who are among the most talent creative artists, together we culminated in triumph at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (it’s so-called Oscar of Asia creative industry as the judges are the most prestigious jury in Asia and global too!) and other global awards and international film festivals features for our creative journey’s fruit, sweats and tears, and mostly our proud love of telling these unique stories of Vietnamese communities. Through meticulous craftsmanship, I aimed to evoke the emotions and atmosphere that the filmmakers envisioned. The success of “Rom” not only reinforced my dedication to innovation but also showcased the power of sound design to captivate audiences and elevate the overall impact of a film.

Interviewer: The genre of “compassion-inspired” movies and artworks holds immense potential for societal impact. How do you infuse your sound designs with innovative techniques to contribute to this movement and create thought-provoking narratives that inspire meaningful conversations?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: Infusing my sound designs with innovative techniques is a key aspect of contributing to the “compassion-inspired” movement in movies and artworks. Sound has the power to evoke emotions and cultivate empathy. I aim to create soundscapes that not only enhance the storytelling but also provoke thought and ignite meaningful conversations. By experimenting with unconventional sound elements, using techniques that challenge traditional norms, and collaborating with visionary filmmakers who share a passion for thought-provoking narratives, I strive to create an audiovisual experience that inspires viewers to reflect, empathize, and take action towards positive change. Versatility and a multidimensional approach are important aspects of my artistic journey. I find inspiration in various forms of expression and believe that they enrich one another. By exploring different mediums, whether it be film, artworks, television, or music composition, I constantly challenge myself to push boundaries and expand my creative horizons. This multidimensionality allows me to bring fresh perspectives and unique elements to my work, resulting in a more dynamic and impactful artistic output.

Interviewer: The challenges faced by young filmmakers in Vietnam, including limited resources and financial constraints, resonate deeply with your mission. How do you envision your fund bridging the gap and empowering these emerging talents to showcase their stories to the world?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: The fund I envision aims to serve as a lifeline for underprivileged young filmmakers in Vietnam and beyond. It will provide financial assistance to alleviate the burden of limited resources and offer mentorship programs to nurture their talent. Additionally, the fund will prioritize initiatives that provide essential tools, skills, and knowledge to aspiring filmmakers, empowering them to navigate the demanding landscape of the industry. By offering a supportive environment and resources, we can empower these emerging talents to overcome obstacles, tell their unique stories, and make their mark on the global stage.

Interviewer: Your own transformative journey from a non-creative sports background to becoming a globally recognized artist is truly inspiring. How does your personal experience shape your commitment to empowering underprivileged filmmakers and nurturing their creative aspirations?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: My personal journey has taught me the transformative power of pursuing creative passions. I understand the challenges and barriers that aspiring artists face, and I firmly believe that with determination and passion, anyone can break through those barriers and make a lasting impact in the creative world. My own experiences fuel my commitment to empowering underprivileged filmmakers, as I want to provide them with the opportunities and support that I wish I had when I was starting out. I want to inspire them to unlock their boundless creativity, embrace their unique perspectives, and embark on their own profound artistic journeys.

Interviewer: In a world dominated by short-form content, you emphasize the importance of long-form storytelling that resonates deeply. How do you envision the fund fostering a generation of visionary storytellers capable of inspiring positive change through their artistic endeavors?

Tiikerie Khoa-Pham: In a world dominated by short-form content, I believe in the significance of long-form storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. The fund I envision aims to foster a generation of visionary storytellers capable of inspiring positive change through their artistic endeavors. By providing financial assistance, mentorship, and resources, we empower emerging filmmakers to explore their creative visions and delve into substantive and evocative content. Through education and awareness initiatives, we will equip them with the essential tools, skills, and knowledge to navigate the industry’s demanding landscape. The fund’s supportive environment and mentorship programs will nurture their talents, enabling them to revolutionize the cinematic landscape by telling meaningful stories that transcend boundaries, spark dialogue, and ignite profound societal transformation.

Interviewer: Thank you, Tiikerie Khoa-Pham, for sharing your vision and insights with us today. We admire your commitment to empowering artists and look forward to witnessing the impact of your transformative fund on the global artistic landscape.