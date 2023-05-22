tiket.com Launches Tiket Multi-Currency to Further Boost International Transactions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the enthusiasm for holidays and overseas trips grows, tiket.com as the first Online Travel Agent (OTA) in Indonesia, launched the new Tiket Multi-Currency feature. Customers around the world are now able to do transactions in 16 different currencies, which include Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Swiss Franc (CHF), Chinese Yuan (CNY), Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Yen (JPY), Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Philippine Peso (PHP), Singapore Dollar (SGD), Thai Baht (THB), US Dollar (USD), and Vietnamese Dong (VND). Tiket Multi-Currency can be used for purchases in all tiket.com products such as accommodation, flights, and attractions in tiket To Do.



Customers, especially those based overseas, can now configure their home currency through their tiket.com profile settings, which will be instantly displayed in all products, making payments and refunds.

Tiket Multi-Currency allows customers to cut any extra fees due to foreign exchange rates, which also includes credit card administration fees when converting to any currency. Instead, they can use those extra fees when doing travel transactions, making it a budget-friendly solution for traveling.

Gaery Undarsa, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, tiket.com said, “As a manifestation of tiket.com’s commitment to become a one-stop lifestyle and travel solution with a customer-centric focus, not only for Indonesian but also for foreign tourists, we launched the new Tiket Multi-Currency feature. The launch of this feature comes at the right moment when the trend of tourism, both inbound and outbound, has been increasingly peaking in the first quarter of 2023. At tiket.com, we will continue to provide solutions and innovations to meet the needs of all tourists, making traveling easier and creating memorable moments.”

The new Tiket Multi-Currency feature is the result of a collaboration between tiket.com and Stripe (Asia Pacific), a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Stripe enables tiket.com’s overseas customers to make payment in 15 foreign currencies, which are USD, SGD, MYR, THB, PHP, VND, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CAD, CHF, and HKD. With this collaboration, tiket.com customers will also benefit from the security of Stripe, Radar–Stripe’s fraud prevention solution, that is trained on data across millions of global companies. tiket.com will improve the user experience (UX) for tourists from many countries to make secure and seamless transactions at tiket.com.

“While we often talk about ‘revenge tourism’, I am thrilled to see travel and tourism return in full force,” said Sarita Singh, Managing Director for Southeast Asia at Stripe. “Be it a history trip to Penang or a wellness retreat in Phuket, we are proud to work with tiket.com to enable Tiket Multi-Currency for tourists around the world to access new adventures in their home currency.”

“With the presence of Tiket Multi-Currency, we hope to pave the way to introduce tiket.com to international tourists, so that they can enjoy the convenience of planning their travel with a one stop solution from tiket.com,” Gaery concluded.