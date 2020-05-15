TikTok Donates Over S$350,000 to Support Local Communities Affected By COVID-19

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As Singapore rallies in the fight against COVID-19 during this circuit breaker period, TikTok , the leading destination for short-form mobile video, donates over S$350,000 to support Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), as well as local non-profit groups HealthServe and ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) to help communities affected deeply by the pandemic.



“COVID-19 is giving all of us a new perspective, and in the face of this unprecedented crisis, we hope to encourage people to uplift one another, care for each other, or simply lend a helping hand. This truly represents the spirit of TikTok – bringing joy and inspiration to our community,” said Helena Lersch, Director, Global Public Policy, TikTok. “Through this effort, we’re committed to magnifying our community efforts and translating them into concrete relief for the vulnerable.”

The donation comprises cash contributions and in-kind donations that will directly benefit local medical frontliners, vulnerable groups and the local migrant worker community.

Community Chest – The Invictus Fund: TikTok is working with Community Chest , the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service, to match up to S$200,000 via an in-app challenge, #CareForSG , launching on 14 May. Through the challenge, users are encouraged to use the specially-created #CareForSG video effect to create fun and positive videos from home to be shared on TikTok. TikTok will donate $1 to The Invictus Fund for every video uploaded, and users can create up to 5 videos per account. All donations will enable over 80 social service agencies supported by Community Chest to continue providing critical social services amidst COVID-19. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go towards providing critical services to various vulnerable groups, including children with special needs and youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, families in need, vulnerable seniors and persons with mental health conditions. Users can access the landing page here for more information.

TikTok is also contributing S$50,000 in cash donations to HealthServe, a non-profit organisation that has been providing assistance to migrant workers for the last 14 years through medical and dental care, casework services, food, financial aid, education and advocacy as well as mental health services.

To help improve the quality of living for local migrant workers, TikTok is contributing S$118,000 to procure and provide workers living in dormitories with rechargeable fans and daily essentials, in partnership with ItsRainingRaincoats. IRR is a local ground-up movement that aims to support migrant workers facing difficulties obtaining their salaries, and has been fervently supporting those living in dormitories on life essentials and other needs.

“A smile can help us to go miles, and we want to bring a smile to those in need during this difficult COVID-19 period. We are very thankful for this partnership and generous support from TikTok to rally the community to do their part. Their creativity has made giving back not only fun, but also easy to contribute as everyone can play a part to show that Singaporeans care for one another with just a smile,” said Mr Phillip Tan, Chairman of Community Chest.

“The cash donation from TikTok for our general fund will enable us to holistically meet the needs of the migrant workers we’re supporting. It is a difficult period for them currently, evident from a fivefold increase in migrant worker related enquiries we are receiving on a daily basis. We also had to accelerate the expansion of our mental health services and expand our communication channels to ensure they are able to access the support they need during this time. We appreciate TikTok’s generous contribution to support our growing needs with a monetary donation and help for our newly launched TikTok channel” said Suwen Low, Head of Communications and Engagement in HealthServe.

“IRR is grateful that TikTok is contributing essential items and portable fans to provide relief and improve the quality of living for migrant workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We welcome all such offers of support from individuals, groups and businesses who step up to help our most vulnerable groups in Singapore. It takes a village and we are a thriving, compassionate one,” said Dipa Swaminathan, Founder, ItsRainingRaincoats.

Looking ahead, TikTok will be actively seeking more ways to contribute to global COVID-19 relief efforts, including identifying the most effective ways to allocate resources to support ongoing community needs. Alongside businesses, governments, NGOs, and ordinary people across the globe stepping up in this critical moment, TikTok is committed to playing its part in this global outpouring of mutual support and giving.

