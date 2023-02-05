TikTok Launches Music Marketing And Distribution Platform, SoundOn

TikTok has apparently recognised the benefit of the music industry, with the ubiquitous platform announcing the launch of its latest effort, SoundOn. Described as an “all-in-one platform for music creators”, SoundOn officially made its arrival into the world early last year, though no Australian expansion was available at the time.

With the Australian leg of SoundOn making its debut at the Sydney Laneway Festival, the platform is described as “integrated platform for music marketing and distribution” which is designed to empower new and emerging artists.

With music already a vital component of TikTok and the viral success of much of the content on the platform, SoundOn works hand-in-hand with artists, allowing them to spread their creations via social media. Free to join, SoundOn allows artists directly to TikTok, giving them insights into how their music is used, and offering analytics and data designed to help them grow their creative profile.

SoundOn also pays 100% of royalties to the music creators in its first year, while also offering the chance to distribute their music onto other platforms. As the service explains, the loyalty of an artist’s fans can transcend TikTok and allow them to build a stronger following on other streaming services or DSPs.

“TikTok audiences have shown their appetite for music discovery, so for us working with emerging artists and music creators to help distribute & promote their music feels like a natural next step,” explains TikTok ANZ Director of Music, Ollie Wards.

“Our local SoundOn team of A&R, Artists Services and Music Marketers are looking forward to partnering with artists, managers, labels and the Australian Music industry at large, and we’re excited to offer another way for our Aussie artists to get their music heard by global audiences.”

Artists that wish to register with SoundOn can do so via the platform’s official website.

