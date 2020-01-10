‘Tilapia’ downs family of 7 in Cauayan City

CAUAYAN CITY-A family of seven were hospitalized here on Thursday after eating “tilapia” believed to be contaminated, police said.
Investigators identified the victims as Johnny Salgado, 45; his wife, Elizabeth, 41, and children Christopher, 16; Daisy, 15; Jaypee, 12, and twins Angelo and Angela, both 5.
Elizabeth said the family suffered from severe stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting after eating tilapia for dinner.
The victims were taken to Cauayan District Hospital for treatment.
