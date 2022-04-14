Tim Feerick, Bass Player For Dance Gavin Dance, Has Died

Tim Feerick, bass player for American post-hardcore act Dance Gavin Dance since 2012, has died. A cause of death has not been revealed. Feerick is speculated to have been in his mid-30s.

The band, which formed in Sacramento, California, in 2005, released a statement confirming Feerick’s death. “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” said the statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

The band are scheduled to host their own festival, SwanFest, in Sacramento on Saturday, 23rd April. In addition to Dance Gavin Dance, the lineup includes Animals as Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Anthony Green, A Skylit Drive, The Fall of Troy and several others.

SwanFest marks the beginning of Dance Gavin Dance’s 2022 tour. However, in light of Feerick’s death, the band has left the door open for a change of plans. “We will share further updates on SwanFest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them,” they wrote.

Feerick joined Dance Gavin Dance following the release of their fourth album, 2011’s Downtown Battle Mountain II. The first album he played on was 2013’s Acceptance Speech, which also saw Tilian Pearson replace Jonny Craig as the band’s lead vocalist.

Feerick played on each of the band’s subsequent records, Instant Gratification (2015), Mothership (2016), Artificial Selection (2018) and Afterburner (2020). He played on and co-wrote the band’s latest single, ‘Synergy’ (feat. Rob Damiani of Don Broco), which came out in March, 2022.

[embedded content]