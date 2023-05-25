Tim Finn Announces Retrospective 2023 Australian Tour

Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House has announced a solo Australian tour for September. The east coast run will begin Wednesday, 13th September at Palais Theatre in Melbourne, before a show at the Fortitde Music Hall in Brisbane the following evening. Finn will conclude the tour at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, 17th September.

The tour, dubbed The Lives and Times of Tim Finn, will see Finn – who founded Split Enz in 1972, was a member of Crowded House during their Woodface era and has had a prolific solo career –playing a retrospective set, performing highlights from across his extensive career chronologically. He’ll be supported on all three dates by Hayley Mary. Tickets are on sale Monday, 29th May, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Friday, 26th May.

The tour sees Finn returning to the stage with a full band after a decade in which he rarely performed live. “It felt like my time had come,” Finn said of his decision to tour again. “After spending 10 years writing songs for music theatre and developing a new opera, I played a one-off open air show for 2000 people in Manly, Australia last year and loved the way my live band was so tight and focused.

“Playing all the parts that belong on the recordings, the right sounds, the right grooves… it made me want to do it again. I crafted a chronological setlist that followed the 40 years. I chose songs that I can still fully inhabit, songs I never tire of singing. Now I want to take that show through Australia and NZ, going into old venues that are filled with ghosts of shows gone by.”

The Lives and Times of Tim Finn 2023 Australian Tour

with Hayley Mary

Wednesday, 13th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 14th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, 17th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Tickets on sale Monday, 29th May

