Tim Minchin Announces Melbourne Headline Show For November

Beloved artistic multi-hyphenate Tim Minchin has announced a one-off headline show for Melbourne later this year. The show will see Minchin performing along with his eight-piece band at The Palace Foreshore in St Kilda on 26th November.

Announcing the news on social media, Minchin revealed that the performance will take on the format of a “festival set that we’ve been doing at Splendour In The Grass and Darwin Arts Festival”, though it was yet to make its way down to Melbourne until now. “It goes down really well,” he added. “Loads of songs, just me running around stage, being a goose, and hopefully you having the time of your life.”

Tim Minchin – ‘Airport Piano’

Minchin released his debut studio album Apart Together back in November 2020, having shared numerous live records throughout his career. The album peaked at number three in Australia, and saw Minchin taking on a far more serious tone than his previous work had featured.

The album arrived in the midst of the COVID pandemic, which saw Minchin forced to postpone his long-running Back tour. Launching in 2019 and travelling throughout the UK, an encore Australian performance was halted in 2020, before rescheduled dates were finally completed in 2021 and early 2022.

Tim Minchin – Melbourne 2022

Saturday, 26th November – The Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from 10am, Tuesday, 20th September.

