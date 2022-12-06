TIME for the new talk of the town, Arte by PadariaShop 2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Arte by Padaria the artisan online cake shop, has added the latest K11 Musea pop-up store after opening their Sheung Wan shop, presenting a new menu with collections of classic French recipes of desserts & pastry. The interior is an absolutely Instagrammable one. Their décor is reminiscent of a Broadway cinema and showcases a variety of desserts that only available at the pop-up. There are movies & theatrical inspired cakes which basically is watching a movie through your five senses, hurry and come experience this amazing journey!

Just like watching a movie with your five senses when enjoying artesian cake collection, Trompe L’Oeil

First up, Arte by Padaria presented its ‘Book of Imagination’ collection, inspired by classic bedtime stories

– “Top Hat”, a Morello Cherry & Raspberry Coulis with white chocolate pistachio Chiboust;



– “Magic Mushroom”, a pecan tart topped with vanilla mousse;



– “Poker Face”, is a cream cheese cake with layers of strawberry compot & strawberry mousse;



– “Tea or Me”, a black sugar mochi, hojicha mousse with soy bean sponge cake.

All cakes are designed by the team of former hotel chefs and made fresh every day. This collection is only available during the pop-up. Can you tell what movie is on at Arte by Padaria based on the cake that you can see at their store? You’re now invited to come over and guess that. Presenting a cap screen of this press release will be awarded will a special goodie.

Just like a cinema, Arte By Padaria’s collections changes periodically, stay tuned for what will be Coming Soon’. If you do not want to miss any news, follow Arte by Padaria’s social media for updates. Each collection is based on inspiration from films or Broadway performances to pay tribute to each classic.

The traditional French desserts and Bespoke cakes and the Trompe L’Oeil Thematic desserts, are perfect for IG-able photos while bringing you on an imaginative journey to have savory and enjoy yourself.

A selection of classic French desserts are freshly made every day

Apart from cakes, Arte by Padaria also offers a vast range of French recipes, like Viennoiserie, baguette sandwiches perfect for breakfast. Freshly made by hand daily! K11Musea feature the popular & newly launched Kougin Anman, Mini Saint Honoré , mini Bannoffe pie and the 17th century Basque cakes, which allow customers to experience the uniqueFrench bistro ambiance, enjoying the pastry pairing it with a cup of coffee, or selection of iced fruit tea.

Secret menu and the motto of Arte by Padaria

Apart from the traditional and classic menus on offer by Arte by Padaria , the talented pastry team also create seasonal and themed collections to showcase IG-able cakes not only looks good on camera, but also taste great. The Motto of Arte by Padaria is every cake is an unique piece of art, to be enjoyed by all the senses, from sight to taste to scent.

Arte by Padaria features a Secret Menu is ‘we will make your dream cake come true’, as we believed that everyone has their own cake fantasy which Arte by Padaria has the ability to turn a cake from just a drawing into reality. Turning imagination into reality and bringing guilty-pleasure to satisfy that sweet-tooth craving.

Each Arte by Padaria branch has its own uniqueness, each shop is different in décor, menu and offerings. Arte by Padaria at K11 Musea features bread collections, such as European-style sourdough bread with rich wheat flavor, innovative red wine-poachedfig bread and so on. The French sourdough bread is made of 4 types of Japanese flour ground with wheat core, so that the sourdough bread is full of wheat aroma. It not only has the aroma of fruit acid, but also has a rich wheat taste. Besides, the French sourdough bread is fermented at low temperature for 18 hours and added the natural sourdough noodles, making it firm on the outside and chewy on the inside. In addition, there is also a self-invented red wine-poached fig soft bread. After 12 hours of low temperature fermentation, the water is replaced by red wine, so that the bread has an intense flavor. Add diced dried figs to enjoy with coffee or tea for a better taste and a more prominent aroma.

While Sheung Wan MTR branch Station, plays with vibrant colours and geometric patterns for a wow factor on the eyes, while featuring some of the surrealistic cake collection and also offering fusion style bakes gourmet goods from both Asia & Europe.

Want to be the first to call dips on the unique desserts of Arte by Padaria? Remember to follow us on Social Media, Stay tuned!

For the grand opening offer:



Buy any 3 pieces of our mini cakes collection, enjoy the 4th at half price



Any drinks with our Viennoiserie & Pastry can have $5 off

