“TIME lists down best K-dramas on Netflix”

It included Pinoy favorites like Crash Landing On You, Itaewon Class and Kingdom.

TIME recently shared their list of the best Korean dramas to watch on the online streaming platform Netflix.

In an online article they released on May 12, it said, “TIME picked the best ones to watch, from fan favorites of the last decade to new series that only recently finished airing. For the purposes of this list, shows unavailable on Netflix USA are not included.”

In no particular order, they included the following K-dramas: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s romance drama Crash Landing On You, Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class, Lee Byung-Hun’s Mr. Sunshine, Ju Ji-Hoon’s zombie series Kingdom, Gong Hyo-Jin and Kang Ha-Neul’s When The Camellia Blooms, Kim Tae-Hee’s tear-jerker Hi Bye, Mama!, Lee Je-Hoon’s thriller Signal, dark comedy Prison Playbook, mystery drama Stranger, and the Reply series composed of Reply 1997, Reply 1994, and Reply 1988.

Have you also seen these K-dramas?