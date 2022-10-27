“Time to Kick-Off@ TKO Spot” Seven Football Challenges and DIY Player Card Production Kiosk

Soak up football vibes from weekend football experiences and score at 5-a-side giant babyfoot game

Eight autographed jerseys on show plus DIY player cards via interactive installation

Multipurpose straps and drawstring bags for redemption via spending during promotion

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dive into the football craze as the most exciting international football tournament approaches! As the only mall in Tseung Kwan O that’s built on the concept of healthy lifestyle, Link’s TKO Spot strives to engage young families and exercise lovers in its effort to promote a sports culture in the community.



From 28 October 2022 to 1 January 2023, football fans are in for a taste of “Time to Kick-Off” at the mall in the run up to the tournament. Seven themed football challenges will be opened to the public for free at the “TKO Spot-field”, the largest rooftop sports space in Hong Kong. Don’t miss the photo op with eight autographed jerseys from collector Eddie Chan on the 2/F, where customers can also create their own player card via an interactive installation!

Seven Photogenic Football Challenges & 5-a-side Giant Babyfoot Game

TKO Spot joins France’s leading sports brand Decathlon in staging seven football challenges for “Football Fiesta”. As a warm up, sports enthusiasts can participate in the “Bootcamp” from October to November, before joining the “Real Games” in December. Each stage features six types of football experiences that pack together seven types of activities in various combinations, offering both adults and kids action-packed fun via large-scale game installations.

Every Sunday from 30 October to 30 November, merrymakers can take part in various mini-football games held on the 3/F “TKO Spot-field”. They can use this “Bootcamp Experience” to prepare for the “Real Games” held on weekends and public holidays between December 2022 and January 2023 in the form of the 5-a-side giant babyfoot games. Players of all ages can immerse themselves in these exciting games while the little ones burn off extra energy through their favourite sports activity!

Each participant can redeem for a $50 Decathlon cash coupon after collecting the full set of e-stamps with their ePassports. The e-stamps will be given when they complete all six challenges at each stage.

Eight Treasured Iconic Jerseys on Show + DIY Player Cards via Interactive Installation

To enhance the sporting fun, please visit the exhibition featuring eight iconic jerseys on loan from collector Eddie Chan (Dee) on 2/F, including the one autographed by Kylian Mbappé of the World Cup 2018 French national squad, the autographed jerseys from the 2007 England vs Brazil friendly match, as well as the Manchester United jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Better still, using the pop-up interactive installation at the exhibition zone, football lovers can feed their social media with a personal electronic player card featuring the backdrop, club jersey and position of their own choice.

Free Trial on Latest eFootball™ 2023

Avid players can immerse themselves in the latest eFootball™ 2023 game at the trial zone inside the Decathlon store on 3/F from 30 October 2022 to 1 January 2023.

Free One-Hour Football Training by Professional Players

Founded by Ukrainian professional footballer Aleks Shliakotin, A&S Football Center will provide one-hour free professional football training to shoppers of TKO Spot. Coaches including Jaimes McKee, a former professional footballer who played as a forward in TSW Pegasus FC and Eastern Long Lions Football Team in Hong Kong Premier League will help children to develop their own football skills and empower their potential.

Spend to Redeem Limited Edition Multipurpose Straps and Drawstring Bags

During the promotion period, any registered Link member who spends $1,500 or above in designated malls can redeem for a limited drawstring bag and a multipurpose strap. The latter can be attached to a mobile phone or the drawstring bag to create a stylish look! 1,000 gifts in total will be given out.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com

Download photos: https://bit.ly/3gFopvM

Event Details and Photos

TKO Spot X DECATHLON “Amazing Football Encounter”

Opening hours: 11am to 6pm

Venue: 3/F, TKO Spot “TKO Spot-field”, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

Programme Schedule

Bootcamp Experience Real Games Date: 30 October, 6, 13, 20 and 27 November 2022 (every Sunday) Date: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-27 December (every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) and 31 December 2022; 1 January 2023 Programme: Pool Bowling

Off-the-ground Football

Freestyle D ribbling

Overhead Kick for Muscles

Football Dart

1-on-1 Mini Football Pitch Challenges 5-a-side Real-life Babyfoot Pool Bowling

Off-the-ground Football

Freestyle D ribbling

Football Dart

1-on-1 Mini Football Pitch

*Each player completing the 6 challenges in either stage of “Bootcamp Experience” or “Real Games” with all stamps collected can redeem for a $50 Decathlon cash coupon (5,000 in total are available while stock lasts)

Iconic Jersey Exhibition + DIY Player Card

Date: 28 October 2022 to 1 January 2023

Opening hours: 12nn to 8pm

Venue: 2/F, TKO Spot, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

*Helpers will offer assistance on weekends and public holidays during the TKO Spot X DECATHLON “Football Fiesta” campaign period.

KONAMI e Football™ 2023 Trial Zone

Date: 30 October 2022 to 1 January 2023

Opening hours: 12nn to 8pm

Venue: 3/F, TKO Spot, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories (inside the Decathlon store)

TKO Spot X A&S Football Center – Free Football Coaching Classes

Date: 5, 12, 19 & 26 November 2022 (every Saturday)

Time: 11am – 12nn

Venue: TKO Spot-field, TKO Spot, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O

Enrolment Method: Stay tune to @TKOSpot Instagram Page

Limited Edition Gift Redemption Details

Redemption Period: 28 October 2022 to 1 January 2023

Time: 12nn to 8pm

Venue: TKO Spot, TKO Gateway, Choi Ming Shopping Centre and Nan Fung Plaza*

Method: Customers with an accumulated e-spending^ of $1,500 or above in designated malls within any seven consecutive day period (with 2-7 receipts issued by different merchants at the same mall/market, of which no more than one issued by any supermarket) during the promotion period can redeem for a gift. (1,000 gifts in total are available while stock lasts)

*Customers of Nan Fung Plaza are required to redeem at the customer service desk of TKO Gateway.

^Electronic payment methods include credit cards, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Payme from HSBC Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications.