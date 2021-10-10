Time to lower Covid-19 alert level – Concepcion

The steady decline of Covid-19 infections in the National Capital Region (NCR) should prompt government officials to further ease quarantine restrictions in time for the holiday season, Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said.

Concepcion said that the downward trend in daily new Covid-19 cases and reopening of more businesses should be enough indicators to lower the alert level to 3 or 2 for the rest of the year.

The NCR was placed on Alert Level 4 until October 15.

“It's now time for the government to look closely at the numbers and believe the global data of cases going down like in Thailand and Malaysia. We can downgrade to Alert Level 2 or Alert Level 3 with 50 percent capacity and reopen the cinema and wellness industry,” the official said.

Under the existing guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), business establishments in areas under Alert Level 3 are allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

An additional 10 percent capacity is allowed for establishments with a safety seal from local government units.

Concepcion pushed for a 50 percent capacity for indoor businesses to further boost the economy as the holidays are sure to provide more employment to Filipinos.

“Thirty percent capacity won't be enough to cover for the business expenses of our entrepreneurs and pay off their amortization, employees' salaries and 13th month pay. They need more to recover. Let's allow more fully vaccinated individuals to help our business sector as the cases go down,” he said.

He also urged the IATF to give the green light for the reopening of other business establishments including cinemas, derma clinics, and wellness spas for the fully vaccinated.

“The cinema and wellness industries are also suffering from tremendous losses. With their commitment towards keeping their venues safe, we should at least allow them to reopen gradually. Our cinemas are used as vaccination centers, meaning they are safe,” Concepcion pointed out.

“The last quarter of the year is crucial for businesses as they have the chance to recoup some losses due to the pandemic. Let's give our businesses a fighting chance,” he said.

Latest data released by independent research group OCTA Research yielded that Metro Manila Covid-19 reproduction number is now at 0.99.

OCTA Research previously noted that the ideal reproduction number is below one.