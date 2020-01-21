“TIMELINE: James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s relationship”

Here’s a look back at the key moments in James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s relationship over the years.

The rumors, after all, are true: James Reid and Nadine Lustre have parted ways after more than three years of being a couple.

The two confirmed their breakup in a joint statement released via a live episode of “ Tonight With Boy Abunda ” on Monday, saying, “It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media. But because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can.”

Below is a timeline of the key moments in the couple’s relationship over the years.

AUGUST 2013: Nadine, then a member of the girl group Pop Girls, starred in the music video for James’ single, “Alam Niya Ba,” as his leading lady.

2014: Within a year, the two topbilled two films together—“Diary ng Panget” and “Talk Back and You’re Dead”—and signed exclusive contracts with ABS-CBN.

AUGUST 2015: James and Nadine starred in their first primetime television series, “On the Wings of Love”. After more than six months on air, the teleserye ended in a grand two-part finale: a recorded segment followed by a live viewing party at Ynares Center, Antipolo City.

FEBRUARY 2016: It was at that viewing party, dubbed the “JaDine in Love” concert, that James publicly confessed his feelings for Nadine for the first time. Viva Entertainment later confirmed that the two officially became a couple on February 11, 2016.

JULY 2017: Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Nadine addressed the rumors that she and James are already living together. “I mean, if that was true, so what? Hindi ba? It’s not new anymore. There are younger couples—mas young pa sa akin [who are already living together]. It’s normal na eh. Come on, guys, it’s 2017!” she said. “I’m not gonna confirm, and I’m not gonna deny. But then, like, ano naman? Let’s all just be open-minded.”

MARCH 2018: After sharing the big screen in “Para sa Hopeless Romantic” and “This Time”, James and Nadine made their comeback via Antoinette Jadaone’s “Never Not Love You”, where they played a couple whose young, carefree and reckless love is tested when their dreams took them to different paths.

SEPTEMBER 2018: James and Nadine made their ABS-CBN Ball debut in striking outfits by Bang Pineda and Myrrh Lao.

MARCH 2019: Ending years of speculations, James admitted that he and Nadine are living together in his guesting on “ Gandang Gabi Vice “. “We live together, so, like… Did you know that already? Okay, well, we live together,” he admitted. “So yes, we live together, and sometimes kasi, araw araw kayo nagkikita, no space, sometimes you get too comfortable, but then there’s days when she’s working, super busy, parang ngayon, and when she gets home, it’s like, we really miss each other still, kahit isang araw lang.”

2019: James and Nadine decided to explore separate paths as artists, with the actress starring in her first movie without her boyfriend. They were “Ulan” in March 2019, followed by another solo movie, “Indak”, in August 2019.

On the other hand, the actor, who recently left Viva Artists Agency, which managed him and Nadine for years, is currently gearing up for a TV series with Nancy McDonie of K-pop group Momoland.

However, despite going on separate ways in terms of their career, the two showed they’re still solid when Nadine signed an exclusive contract under James’ music label, Careless, in December.

JANUARY 2020: Rumors swirled that James and Nadine have broken up after hawkeyed fans noticed that the two have been curiously absent from each other’s Instagram feeds through the holidays. However, the actor himself said in a December 31 interview that he would be celebrating New Year’s Eve with his girlfriend in Rockwell, Makati, which was supported by photos that went viral across social media platforms.

The two were later seen together during a group hike in Mount Ulap in Benguet with their friends. They also went on a joint trip to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

In their joint statement confirming their breakup, James and Nadine assured fans that they’re still in “good terms” and “are still really good friends, and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music.”

“Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” they added.