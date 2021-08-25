Times CEO says pandemic hastened shift of news industry

The Manila Times President and CEO Dante ‘Klink’ Ang 2nd. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

The Manila Times President and Chief Executive Officer Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd, in a panel discussion on Wednesday, said the Covid-19 pandemic hastened the shift of the news industry, with the publication also doing the necessary pivot to thrive during the health crisis.

“We’ve survived, but not for any easy means. We weren’t sure last year whether we could continue putting out a newspaper but somehow we found a way. We had to pivot,” he told attendees at the CEO Virtual Summit 2021 on Wednesday.

When pandemic-related lockdowns began last year, Ang recalled, The Times had to shift its news gathering strategy from physically attending events to virtual coverage via online channels.

“That part has been easier, but of course, not all of the news can be covered remotely. We’ve had to deal with some of our photographers, particularly contracting Covid. You can cover a press conference on zoom but you can’t take photos without without being at the scene,” he pointed out.

Despite this, he said that The Times is one of the fortunate publications to have survived the pandemic’s economic consequences.

“I think we’re the lucky ones because, you know, many of our colleagues lost jobs. I know some newspapers folded. I know some of our bigger competitors even let people go I know because I hired many of them. I think we’re the only ones who did not let people go and even increase staff,” he added.

The Times chief said that being prepared was critical to the paper’s continued operations.



“But I think the news industry has been preparing for a shift anyway, even before Covid-19. We’ve been a disrupted industry for a long time now and, you know, we’ve been having to contend with social media and other sources of information,” he also pointed out.

“Having some of those preparations when the crisis started, we were able to make that shift more easily than the others,” Ang said, adding that the pandemic simply hastened all the changes being made in the media industry.

According to him, some of these adjustments include allowing his staff to work from home or offering shuttle services to those employees whose jobs are the most critical to the newspaper’s operations.

And, Ang sees this type of working arrangement to continue even when the pandemic is over, because some of his staff observed that they are more productive working from home than dealing with Metro Manila’s traffic.

“Not having to deal with traffic, I think it’s a plus for most of our guys. I’ve had to invest in longer (camera) lenses (for photographers) as our instructions to our people on the ground is that they try to be careful,” he emphasized.

Ang also believes that newspapers will take on a new function in the future, and that they will no longer be restricted to print media, but would instead become content providers, similar to The New York Times and The Telegraph, which currently provide video materials.

Finally, he stressed the significance of upgrading the country’s educational system in order to keep the newspaper industry alive.

“If we’re not able to resolve those issues in education sector. If people’s proficiency in reading falls, they don’t buy my newspaper. They probably don’t buy newspapers at all. So, we have a vested interest in the education of our people,” Ang said.