Timex Group And Judith Leiber Couture Announce Collaboration And New Partnership

Following the collaboration debut, the license agreement is the natural next step in the partnership

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Timex Group, a global leader in watchmaking for over 165 years, today announces a strategic new license agreement with Judith Leiber Couture, a global luxury brand.



Timex x Judith Leiber: with more than 900 Swarovski crystals hand-applied, this vibrant and colorful collaboration brings sparkle from the runway to the wrist.

The partnership will begin September 15, 2021 with the introduction of two limited-edition watch designs, the T80 digital and Q analog. With the bold, artful and fashion-forward touch of Judith Leiber, the styles will be limited to 200 units each and feature over 900 hundred Swarovski® crystals on the watch cases, dials and bracelets in playful color combinations that could only come from such a distinctive designer.

“We are proud to reinforce our partnership with Authentic Brands Group and to add a brand that is a true cultural icon in the fashion world,” notes Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, CEO of Timex Group. “We look forward to combining our expertise in luxury watchmaking with the disruptive, pop-culture inspired designs that the Judith Leiber brand is so renowned for.”

As part of this new partnership, Timex Group’s creative designer Giorgio Galli has teamed up with Judith Leiber’s creative director Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger to maintain the essence of the Judith Leiber brand while ensuring the watches and collections reflect the colorful aesthetic and contemporary luxury styling of the brand.

“We’re so excited to design and release a collection with Timex. Watches are timeless, functional and the ultimate style accessory,” said Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger. “Each watch has been transformed into wearable art through the impeccable craftsmanship, bold colors and iconic designs our audience loves and expects from Judith Leiber Couture.”

Under this license agreement, Timex Group will be responsible for the production and worldwide distribution of Judith Leiber and Judith Leiber Couture-branded watches beginning in Spring 2022 at Judith Leiber boutiques, select authorized retailers and online.

More information on the collaboration can be found HERE.