Tina Arena Announces 2023 Australian ‘Love Saves’ Tour Dates

Australian music stalwart Tina Arena has announced a string of tour dates in support of her upcoming album Love Saves, which will hit shelves on Friday, 14th July. Suitably, the tour is billed as the ‘Love Saves World’ tour, and will begin with a show as part of the Night At The Barracks series in Sydney on Saturday, 7th October.

The singer will then follow it up with shows in Perth, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, and finally in Adelaide on Saturday, 21st October. See the full rundown of dates and ticketing details below.

Tina Arena: ‘House’

Love Saves will be Arena’s first new album of original songs in eight years, and will be her seventh wholly English-language album in her career. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from the record already: ‘House’, which received an official video just yesterday, and also ‘Dancing On Thin Ice’ – which was actually released in French as a teaser for the English version.

Arena, who’s equally as popular in her adopted home of France, has released three French-language albums across her career, the last being in 2018 with Quand tout Recommence.

“Like many of us, I retreated inwards during the pandemic. I found solace in music,” Arena shared in a press release. “I processed my feelings the only way I know how – through my art. From rock bottom, I ran the gauntlet of human emotion. I faced my own demons, emerging the other side transformed, triumphant, renewed and at peace. Remember, be brave, be vulnerable and love saves.”

Tina Arena 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday, 7th October – Night At The Barracks, Sydney

Sunday, 8th October – Perth Concert Hall

Friday, 13th October – HOTA, Gold Coast

Friday, 20th October – Melbourne Town Hall

Saturday, 21st October – Adelaide Festival Centre

Tickets go on sale Friday, 9th June via Tina Arena’s website.

