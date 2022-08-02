TINA, The Tina Turner Musical Is Coming To Sydney In 2023

The international smash hit musical documenting Tina Turner‘s life and career, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, is coming to Sydney for its first Australian season in 2023. The musical has been a runaway success overseas following its debut in London back in 2018. The musical has since opened in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and on Broadway in New York City.

To date, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its arrival in Australia may, for fans, feel like an inevitable one; Tina Turner’s relationship with Australia and music fans out here extending back decades.

The official announcement, made by the NSW Minister for Tourism, Stuart Ayres together with TEG Dainty, Stage Entertainment and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner herself, acknowledged the significance of the musical making its way to Australia.

“Hello Sydney! I am so excited to be announcing that TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be opening in Sydney next year,” Tina Turner has said.

“Australia has always shared abundant love with me, going back to my early concerts in the late 70’s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League. It is very special for me that we will be reunited. The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is so important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again.”

Echoing Tina’s statement, musical producer Tali Pelman has said, “I know Australia is very close to Tina’s heart, so we are especially excited to announce our opening in Sydney. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adore, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina is unique – her heart, her story and of course her voice – and we can’t wait for Australians to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

A waitlist for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is open now for fans to register for here – the Australian production of the musical taking place in May 2023.

