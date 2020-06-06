“Tinanggihang Miss Eco International crown ng Pilipinas sinalo ng Malaysia”

Ikinadismaya ni Miss World Philippines Organization head Arnold Vegafria ang ginawang pagtanggi ni Maureen Montagne na tanggapin ang korona ng Miss Eco International 2019 nang ma-dethrone ang winner nitong si Suheyn Cipriani.

Ikinadismaya ni Miss World Philippines Organization head Arnold Vegafria ang ginawang pagtanggi ni Maureen Montagne na tanggapin ang korona ng Miss Eco International 2019 nang ma-dethrone ang winner nitong si Suheyn Cipriani of Peru dahil nabuntis ito at hindi na maipagpapatuloy ang kanyang reign.

Si Maureen na representative ng Pilipinas ang tinanghal na first runner-up noon sa Miss Eco International and as well all know, kapag hindi kayang gampanan ng winner ang kanyang tungkulin ay kailangan itong ipasa sa kanyang runner-up.

“As Miss World Philippines National Director, I am greatly saddened to hear that Miss Eco International 2019 1st Runner-Up Maureen Montagne declined her privilege as the rightful successor of recently dethroned Miss Eco International 2019 Suheyn Cipriani from Peru.

“Being the next in line, she was automatically qualified to wear the prestigious crown which would have brought glory to our country, would have given her the rare opportunity to become United Nations Ambassador for Ecotourism, and possibly would’ve made pageant history with the country’s back-to-back wins for Miss Eco International 2018-2019,” lahad ni Vegafria na isa ring talent manager sa kanyang social media account.

Hindi tinanggap ni Montagne ang Miss Eco International crown dahil kasali siya sa Binibining Pilipinas 2020 at may commitment siya dito.

“What disappointed me even more was that she chose to join another local pageant instead — without even according proper courtesy to the Miss World Philippines and Miss Eco International organizations.

“This is a clear violation of the prestigious international pageant’s rules and regulations since her tenure has not yet formally ended.

“Based on my dialogue with Miss Eco International founder Dr. Amaal Rezk, Maureen could’ve still accepted the crown and waited until September when she can formally relinquish her title — but she refused.

“Her conduct unbecoming of pageant queen is a clear deterrent to her loftier aspirations for yet another crown,” dagdag pa ni Vegafria.

Magkaganun man ay hangad pa rin daw niya ang success ni Montagne.

“I still send her my blessings and wish her luck in all her future endeavors,” lahad niya.

Napagdesisyunan naman ng Miss Eco International organizations na ipasa ang koronang tinanggihan ni Montagne sa fourth runner-up ng pageant na si Amy Tine Abdul Aziz ng Malaysia para ipagpatuloy ang naiwang responsibilities of the title holder.