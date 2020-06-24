“‘Tinayuan ako ng balahibo’: Fans react to teaser for Blackpink’s “How You Like That” music video”

Netizens took to social media to share their reactions on Blackpink’s upcoming single.

Blinks, mag-ingay!

South Korean girl group Blackpink left their fans with goosebumps all over as the teaser for the official music video of their upcoming single, “How You Like That,” dropped on Wednesday, June 24.

Two days ahead of Blackpink’s highly-anticipated comeback, the four-piece girl group served powerful visuals teasing fans of what’s to come — a sweeping resurgence fit for one of the biggest names in the third-generation K-Pop scene.

In less than two hours, the video has garnered more than one million views on Facebook and YouTube, respectively.

Meanwhile, Blackpink’s fans (collectively known as Blinks), shared their reactions on the teaser on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “They be like Excuse me, girl’s Queen’s are coming, we’re about to get our throne. Blackpink is the Revolution.”

They be like Excuse me girl’s Queen’s are coming, we’re about to get our throne. Blackpink is the Revolution. #HowYouLikeThat_D2 @ygofficialblink https://t.co/oocZTOnS8Y — ᵇˡⁱⁿᵏ ¹⁹⁹⁴ (@BPblink1994) June 24, 2020

After i watched the MV teaser Blackpink : how you like that? Me : MAMAAAAAAAAAAAA I LIKEEEEEEEE ITTTTTTT!!!!!!!!! HUHUHU#HowYouLikeThat_D2 — Chuckigun Peemapol (@charliechuck94) June 24, 2020

shet tinayuan akoooo!!!!! ng balahibo HEHEHEHE PUTANGINA BLACKPINK AKJDFSKJEHJKW https://t.co/sCrQRX6Zqv — ً (@httptwix) June 24, 2020

Last May, Blackpink worked with Lady Gaga in her new single “Sour Candy.”

Blackpink’s first single comes out on Friday, June 26th. The girls’ new album, on the other hand, is slated to be released in September.

The quartet is the group behind the songs “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.”