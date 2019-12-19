“TINGNAN: Heaven Peralejo, ibinida ang kanyang artwork”
“So I explored this side of me last night not expecting na I can draw a portrait,” said former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Heaven Peralejo.
“Don’t limit yourself just because you’re afraid of the outcome. Just enjoy and get to know yourself more.”
Ito ang naging pahayag ng Kapamilya actress na si Heaven Peralejo matapos niyang ibida ang kanyang pinaka-unang drawing portrait sa Instagram nitong Huwebes, Disyembre 19.
Kalakip ng retrato ng kanyang artwork, sinabi ng former Pinoy Big Brother housemate na ikinagulat niya na nakayanan niyang mag-drawing ng isang portrait.
“So I explored this side of me last night not expecting na I can draw a portrait?! I only paint landscape (since it doesn’t focus much on the details),” tugon niya.
“[Anyway] more practice pa of course para ma perfect na. Just happy to share some progress,” dagdag pa niya.
Huling napanood si Heaven sa family drama series na Starla at romance-comedy film na Familia Blondina.