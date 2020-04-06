“TINGNAN: Iloilo frontliners ibinida ang kanilang ‘themed PPEs’”

Nag-viral sa social media ang mga themed PPEs na ito na gawa ng mga local fashion designers sa Iloilo.

Inspired mula sa Teletubbies, Star Wars, at Power Rangers ang mga themed-suits o PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments) na gawa ng Filipino fashion designer na si Adrian Pe.

Sa kaniyang nag-viral na Facebook posts, ibinida ni Adrian ang mga gawang themed suits na Teletubbies na ipinamahagi niya sa mga medical frontliners sa apat na ospital – ang Don Jose Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital, Dr. Ricardo Ladrido Memorial Hospital, San Joaquin Mother and Child Hospital, at Rep Pedro Trono Memorial District Hospital.

Sa hiwalay pang post ng Filipino designer, sinabi niyang ang Medical City Iloilo-Emergency Department naman ang nakatanggap ng donasyong PPEs na Star Wars-inspired.

“My goal is for each members of the healthcare team to feel CONFIDENT rather than SCARED AND INTIMIDATED when they step inside the battlefield each day,” ayon sa caption ni Adrian sa isang post na pinakita ang mga Power Rangers-inspired PPEs.

Samantala, isa pang designer ang nagpamalas ng kaniyang gawang themed suits na Black Panther na ibinahagi niya sa mga frontliners din ng Iloilo. Sa Facebook post ni Djohn Clement, ipinakita niya ang gawang themed suits na suot ng mga healthcare workers.

“W-A-K-A-N-D-A FOREVER! They say ILOILO CITY is the Wakanda of the Philippines… well they got that right coz we have BLACK PANTHERS over here fighting Covid!” ayon sa kaniyang post.

Tubong Iloilo rin ang designer na si Ram Silva na gumawa ng Money Heist-inspired na PPEs na ipinamahagi niya sa mga healthcare workers ng Western Visayas Medical Center.

“Strike the tent. For the love of NAIROBI. Internal Medicine Dept. Western Visayas Medical Center in a RamCouture PPE hazmat suit. Covid Armies. The masks were used as props,” ayon sa kaniyang nag-viral na Facebook post na may kasamang larawan ng mga medical workers suot ang kaniyang gawa.