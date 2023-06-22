Tiny Little Houses Share ‘You Get So Distant on Those Pills’, Announce New EP

Melbourne emo band Tiny Little Houses have announced they’ll release a new EP, Everyday I Wake I Find Another Reason Not To, on Friday, 4th August via Ivy League Records. The four-track EP will feature its title track (released last month) along with new single ‘You Get So Distant on Those Pills’, a primarily acoustic slow burner the band released today.

“I wrote this song after witnessing a loved one’s journey towards healing while also experiencing the emotional distance that sometimes accompanies it,” frontman Caleb Karvountzis said in a statement about the new single. “Mental health struggles can impact us all and I wanted to try capture those moments of concern and understanding as we navigate the challenges that come with or without medication.”

Tiny Little Houses – ‘You Get So Distant on Those Pills’

[embedded content]

Everyday I Wake I Find Another Reason Not To will mark Tiny Little Houses’ first body of work since releasing their second album, Misericorde, in 2021. That followed their debut album Idiot Proverbs, which arrived back in 2018.

“The idea behind the title is the only way to save yourself is through suffering,” Karvountzis said of the band’s second album when announcing it. “The misericorde, which was a knife used to deal the death blow to wounded knights, becomes this mercy that releases you from pain and suffering. It’s this concept that the suffering is good but also the ending of that suffering is good.”

