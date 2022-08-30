TIONG NAM GROUP POISED TO LAUNCH LIFESTYLE HUB Q4 2023 WITH REDESIGNED TWIN AIRPLANES IN THE HEART OF JOHOR BAHRU DUBBED ‘1975 AVENUE & HOTEL’

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tiong Nam Group announced today, the launch of 1975 AVENUE & HOTEL, the first aviation-themed lifestyle hub in Southern Region of Peninsular Malaysia. Located in Kempas and occupying over 19,000 sqm of integrated township with retail elements, the development also features a 38-room hotel offering guests access to a stunning man-made beach playground surrounded by a resort-style garden that sets a holiday mood in the hustle and bustle of Johor Bahru city.



The 38-room 1975 Avenue & Hotel is surrounded by a 14.9-acre project incorporating two redesigned Boeing 747s located right above a stunning man-made beach with leasing opportunities

While discovering the one-of-a-kind epicurean experience, a number of leasing opportunities are available ranging from local casual diners to international gourmet dining including contemporary/casual dining, omakase/buffet, family style, pop-up restaurant, poolside cafe/bistro, F&B outlets, cafes and themed dining, entertainment and other soon-to-be-revealed activities that will envelop guests lavishly. It is designed to attract a new generation of domestic and international business and leisure travelers, as well as families looking for authentic experiences.

“For corporate travelers and event planners, 1975 AVENUE & HOTEL features indoor and outdoor event venue for guests to capture the most memorable moments. These event spaces are ideal for business summits, trade shows, expos, product launches, press conferences, red carpet events, social gatherings, registration of marriage ceremonies, wedding banquets and weekend bazaars” says Jimmy Khoo, Executive Director of Tiong Nam Properties.

The design and concept of 1975 Avenue & Hotel boasts its uniqueness for guests to enjoy “time travel” when they visit. Inside the hotel, the all-suite cockpits and cabins feature a 70’s vintage and grandiose interior for a timeless aviation staycation escapade. It is also a great place for romantic getaways for couples or fun family vacations with the outdoor man-made beach and lagoon pool that weaves through the entire venue.

“We are excited about the opening of the hotel as it will further add vibrancy to the community in Johor Bahru and we are confident that we will be able to operate at a healthy occupancy in the first year of the hotel’s opening taking into consideration the integration, the connectivity, the market size and the authenticity of the extravagance experience we are offering”, says Kenneth Perreau, the 1975 Hotel General Manager.

For more information on leasing opportunities, please reach out to +6012-9991975, enquiries@1975.com.my or visit http://1975.com.my/ and www.facebook.com/1975avenue.hotel/