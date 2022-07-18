TISM Announce New Compilation Record ‘Collected Versus’

Fresh from announcing their return to the stage later this year, TISM have revealed they’ll release a compilation record titled Collected Versus next month on Friday, 19th August.

Collected Versus will feature all 24 of the band’s single A-sides from throughout their career, which apparently includes ‘I’ll Ave Ya’ (“which the band consider a double A side”) but excludes ‘Mistah Eliot – He Wanker’ (“because there wasn’t enough room.”)

Collected Versus Will Arrive on Vinyl and CD in August

Collected Versus will be released as both a two-LP vinyl edition with a “lucky dip” colourway, and also a two-CD collection that also includes last year’s Collected Remixes. Across its 24 tracks, you’ll find classics like ‘(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River’, ‘Greg! The Stop Sign!!’, ‘Whatareya?’, ‘I Might Be a Cunt, But I’m Not a Fucking Cunt’ and ‘Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me’.

Back in June, TISM announced they would be reuniting for their first live performances in nearly two decades as part of this year’s Good Things Festival lineup. They’ll play all three legs of the festival in December – Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They’re an outlier of sorts on the bill, set to share a stage with the likes of Bring Me the Horizon, Deftones, The Amity Affliction and Gojira.

Speaking to Music Feeds in a characteristically off-the-wall interview recently, TISM’s Humphrey B. Flaubert explained the impetus behind the band choosing to return at Good Things, pointing to the “wall of death” festivalgoers created when The Veronicas performed at the festival in 2019.

“We’re not certain… whether that was an ironic comment on the scheduling of The Veronicas at the festival or whether that was just sheer joy at The Veronicas’ music, but that really inspired me,” Flaubert said.

“I thought what could happen at the Good Things festival is that I’m hoping the metal fans won’t do the wall of death necessarily – well, they will do the wall of death – but they’ll kind of reinterpret it a bit to form a shape, which looks like an X-ray of my prostate because that is the wall of death.”

Beautiful stuff.

