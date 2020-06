Limited public transport and health protocols prompted many Filipinos to use bicycles as their daily mode of transportation. On Wednesday, a group of cyclists showed the newest bike lane that the Taguig City government opened to mark World Bicycle Day. The protected bike lane on C6 road, beside the Laguna Bay, stretches from Taguig to Rizal province. PHOTOS BY RUY MARTINEZ, JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE, J. GERARD SEGUIA, MICHELLE ALQUINTO and ENRIQUE AGCAOILI