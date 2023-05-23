TK Elevator launches accredited in-house training program in Hong Kong

TK Elevator’s Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Lift and Escalator) is the first program of its kind offered by a global mobility solutions provider in Hong Kong .

. The locally-accredited diploma program helps assistant mechanics become registered lift and escalator workers.

Eligible employees undergo structured, practice-oriented training & assessment over 18 months.

HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TK Elevator has announced today a new in-house training program in Hong Kong, recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework at QF Level 3. The locally-accredited Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Lift and Escalator) is the first program of its kind to be offered by a global urban mobility company in Hong Kong, providing a robust foundation for eligible employees to become registered workers.

With an annual training capacity of up to 40 employees, the program has welcomed its inaugural cohort in May 2023. Over the next 18 months, employees will undergo structured, practice-oriented training and assessment, with 70% of the course devoted to on-the-job field mentoring and 30% to classroom-based instruction and assessment.

The diploma is recognized under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework (QF Level: 3; QR Registration Number: 23/000359/L3; Validity Period: 1/5/2023 – 30/4/2026). It also enables assistant mechanics to fulfill the academic requirement towards a career as a registered lift and escalator worker under Hong Kong’s Lifts and Escalators Ordinance (Cap. 618).

As a leading provider of mobility solutions worldwide, TK Elevator is committed to customer service, quality, and innovation. In Hong Kong, the company’s extensive portfolio of world-class elevators, escalators and moving walkways are seen in skyscrapers, museums, transportation infrastructure, and commercial properties.

David Ng, Managing Director of TK Elevator Hong Kong, said, “Talent is a fundamental part of our business – delivering on-the-ground support to customers, and ensuring that our mobility solutions are operating optimally. We are proud to cultivate the next generation of experts with this new diploma, empowering workers and furthering our mission to keep the city running safely. We are excited to welcome our first cohort and equip them with the right skills to serve our communities.”

