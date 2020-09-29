Tkay Maidza, Flume, Tame Impala Feature On ‘FIFA 21’ Soundtrack

Today, the soundtrack for the next iteration of the FIFA video game series, FIFA 21, has been revealed, and a stack of Aussies are set to feature on it.

The main FIFA soundtrack features Tame Impala‘s 2020 track ‘Is It True?’ taken from their stellar album, The Slow Rush. This primary soundtrack also sees tracks from international stars like 070 Shake’s ‘Morrow’, Anitta and Cardi B’s ‘Me Gusta’ and Royal Blood’s ‘Trouble’s Coming.’

However, if you access the ‘Volta’ soundtrack by changing in-game settings, other songs by Aussies become available. These include Flume and Toro y moi’s ‘The Difference’, Tkay Maidza‘s ‘Grasshopper’, Alison Wonderland’s ‘TIME’ and the Exemen mix of Sia’s early 00s track ‘Little Man’.

Other notable tracks include Charli XCX’s ‘Anthems’, Dave and Burna Boy’s ‘Location’ and Oliver Tree’s ‘Bury Me Alive’.

FIFA 21 is available from Friday, 9th October.

Stream both soundtracks below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>