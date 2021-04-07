Tkay Maidza’s Fresh Single ‘Syrup’ Is An Absolute Flex

Tkay Maidza has had a great start to the year. In February, she teamed up with Yung Baby Tate for the huge collab ‘KIM’, which arrived alongside a video in which Tkay cosplayed as Kim Kardashian, Kim Possible and Lil’ Kim.

Last month, she contributed an excellent cover of Pixies‘ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ to 4AD’s Bills & Aches & Blues compilation.

Now, the rapper has followed it up with the energetic new single ‘Syrup’. It’s an absolute flex of a track, with Tkay confidently delivering slick bars over a distorted, bass-heavy beat courtesy of producer Dan Farber. It’s a punchy cut that manages to pack a lot into its two-and-a-half-minute runtime, with an immediately memorable refrain.

Though it’s not yet been formally announced what (if any) larger project ‘Syrup’ will be a part of, a press release promises there’s more music to come from Tkay in 2021. In 2020, she dropped the second instalment of her Last Year Was Weird EP series, featuring the likes of ’24k’, ‘Shook’ and collaborations with JPEGMAFIA and Kari Faux.

Listen to ‘Syrup’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]