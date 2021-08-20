TKO Spot Presents TKO Spot-field, Hong Kong’s Largest Rooftop Sports Space

Free Action Camera Rentals and DECATHLON Sports Equipment Trials in the 42,000-square foot Space

Four zones in TKO Spot’s ‘TKO Spot-field’ promote an active lifestyle with physical challenges and selfie spots

‘Speed Avenue’ provides multi-sport racing lanes suitable for anyone who loves cycling, balance bikes and various kinds of wheel sports

A range of DECATHLON Sports Equipment Trials and free DJI Osmo Action rentals that allow parents to capture their little athletes in action

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TKO Spot, the only shopping mall anchored to a healthy lifestyle in Tseung Kwan O, is dedicated to creating quality living for young families and sports enthusiasts, with a view to promoting an active lifestyle in the community. The mall’s revamped outdoor space on 3/F has now been transformed into ‘TKO Spot-field’, the city’s largest rooftop sports space, providing a range of DECATHLON sports equipment so mall goers can try out various sports as a prelude to adopting a regular exercise regime.



TKO Spot tones up the community with ‘TKO Spot-field’, Hong Kong’s largest rooftop sports space, where mall goers can try their hand at a variety of sports.

Four Sports Zones with Diverse Sports Experiences

A sports venue for everyone has landed in Tseung Kwan O. Be a sports pro and take on the challenge at the four zones of ‘TKO Spot-field, namely ‘Speed Avenue’, ‘Sea of Balls’, ‘Stretching Ring’ and ‘Fun Camp’. Get moving now – there’s no excuse to stay on the sidelines.

‘Speed Avenue’ evokes a rush of adrenaline with its striking palette of red, blue and green. Suitable for self-balancing scooter riding, roller skating and more, the racing circuit features slopes and obstacles for a challenging and exciting experience. Featuring colourful and dynamic motifs, the ‘Sea of Balls’ is the go-to spot for ball games. With a lawn spanning 3,000 square feet, the ‘Stretching Ring’ features a diverse array of flexibility equipment, perfect for pre- and post-workout stretches. Free yoga classes are also organised regularly to offer a respite from the hustle and bustle. At the ‘Fun Camp’, safari and picnic tents are available for a joyous family outing.

Gym for the Gram with Free Active Camera and Sports Equipment Trials

DECATHLON, the French sports retailer, aims to be ‘Your Partner in Sports’, bringing a healthy and sporty lifestyle to Hong Kong. The sports space at ‘TKO Spot-field’ offers families a wide variety of kid-friendly equipment such as basketball hoops, football goals, and gym and yoga equipment for children, all courtesy of DECATHLON. Meanwhile, DECATHLON sport leaders in the store will be sharing sporting knowledge and tips for maximum performance.

While the little ones are burning off energy, their parents in the waiting area can capture their high-octane images using free-to-rent DJI action cameras as they race across ‘Speed Avenue’. TKO Spot – there’s something for everyone to get themselves off the couch.

TKO Spot ‘TKO Spot-field’

Opening hours: 11am – 6pm

Location: 3/F, TKO Spot, 2 Tong Ming Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com .

About Link