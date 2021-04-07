TMRW launches TMRW Creators Camp to help millennials with a passion for content creation make tomorrow theirs

BANGKOK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TMRW by UOB, the first mobile-only bank for ASEAN’s digital generation, has launched TMRW Creators Camp, to equip millennials with skills and knowledge to further their dream career of being a content creator.



Mr Natee Srirussamee, Head of Retail Digital, UOB Thailand

TMRW, in collaboration with RAiNMaker, Thailand’s leading content creator community, and a day magazine, Thailand’s cutting-edge content publisher, will organise a series of training workshops on digital content creation from May to June 2021. The TMRW Creators Camp is open to anyone who is currently pursuing a career as a professional content creator. Applicants must have their own YouTube or Facebook channel with at least 1,000 followers.

Mr Natee Srirussamee, Head of Retail Digital, UOB Thailand, said, “As a mobile-only bank designed specifically for ASEAN’s digital generation, our goal from day one has always been to support our customer’s aspirations. From smart financial solutions to initiatives such as the TMRW Creators Camp, we want to give our customers a leg-up as they pursue their ambitions.

“With Thai consumers close to three hours on average on social media channels such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok[1] and as more companies and businesses redirect their advertising spend on digital channels[2], a career as a digital content creator can be a dynamic and sustainable one. We hope that through the TMRW Creators Camp, participants will be able to develop or enhance their digital skills and learn how to engage their audiences better to succeed in their chosen career path.”

TMRW Creators Camp is open for application from 1 April to 20 April 2021. Applicants should send a short video introducing themselves and why they wish to join the TMRW Creators Camp through TMRW website.

Up to 100 successful applicants will be invited to attend four virtual workshops that cover the main elements of digital content creation including storytelling, creativity in content, creating video content and conducting a live steaming. They must attend all workshops and complete all assignments on the given topics. The workshops are hosted by prominent content creators in Thailand namely Aou Spin9, Ayashi Channel, Boom Tharis, Cee Chatpawee, Codie, Eddy, Ken Nakarin, and Softpomz.

At the end of the four workshops, ten finalists who have had that highest grade in their assignments based on the creativity, engagement and production quality, will be invited to join a masterclass. During this masterclass, they will have the opportunity to learn from legendary content creators such as Nong Wongtanong, co-founder of a day magazine and The Standard, Rawit Hanutsaha, a successful entrepreneur behind the famous blog “Mission to the Moon”, and Suthichai Yoon, one of the most established and influential journalists in the country.

The winner will be awarded cash and content production equipment such as a digital camera, laptop and wireless microphones worth about 1 million baht to support their own professional content creation careers.

For more information about the TMRW Creators Camp and application criteria, please visit www.tmrwbyuob.com/tmrwcreatorscamp and TMRW Thailand Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tmrwthailand.