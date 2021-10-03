TNT shackles Fajardo, SMB to take head start in PBA semis

Mikey Williams was a marked man for the TNT Tropang Giga and his numbers were limited.

That's kinda expected, especially against Chris Ross of San Miguel Beer, a many-time member of the PBA's All-Defensive Team.

“He's being guarded by I think the best defensive guard in the league in Chris Ross, we knew that he would struggle,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. “But the important thing about Mikey and any other player in this team is really not about the scoring.”

“It's what they can contribute to this team and Mikey contributed in rebounding and his assists — and that's important. For us, the only thing that matters is the W.”

But collectively, the Tropang Giga gave the Beermen a dose of their own medicine on defense as the tournament's No.1 team made life miserable for the league's winningest squad at the start of their PBA best-of-seven semifinals series.

The Tropang Giga survived the Beermen, 89-88, as they grounded June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo and the other big guns' production to take a 1-0 lead.

Williams has been averaging 17.7 points per game, the best production among rookies. He's second in the league in scoring but against the Beermen, he's been averaging only seven points in the two games TNT faced San Miguel

But in the team's latest win, Williams collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists while making his teammates looked good on offense.

Defensively, as a team, it is where the Tropang Giga were more dangerous and they made things difficult for the Beermen, including Fajardo, a six-time Most Valuable Player, who had a quiet 13 points.

Terrence Romeo, the tournament's No.1 scorer, only had eight markers.

TNT's pesky defense forced San Miguel to 23 turnovers and that resulted to 23 turnover poitns for the Tropang Giga.

The Tropang Giga also beat the Beermen in the footrace for fastbreak points as TNT scored 20, 14 more than San Miguel.

What's more surprising was that TNT, despite not having a dominant player like Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa, also scored more points inside the shaded area, 50, compared to San Miguel's 42.