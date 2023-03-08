‘To Be With You’ Rockers Mr. Big Announce International Farewell Tour

Mr. Big, the 80’s hard rockers responsible for penning iconic acoustic love ballad ‘To Be With You’, are hanging up their guitars after one final lap around the globe.

They’ve just announced their final ever world tour, with a bunch of international dates locked in for 2023 in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Sadly, no Aussie dates have been announced at this time.

“We are announcing our world tour, The Big Finish”

We are announcing our world tour, “The Big Finish” ???

The band has promised their The Big Finish tour will also visit fans in South America, Europe, UK and the US in 2024, but so far there’s been no mention of Australia at this time. Hopefully we don’t miss out…

“If we were in the movie business, we’d just put it all up in lights and say, ‘Welcome to The BIG Finish!’” lead vocalist Eric Martin said in a press statement, shared by Consequence Of Sound.

“Seriously, I’m glad we’re getting a chance to do it all onstage together as Mr. Big again and raise a flag to everything we’ve done as a band over the years.”

The LA-based veteran rock supergroup formed in 1988 and features Martin on vocals, the iconic Billy Sheehan on bass and Paul Gilbert on guitar.

The band have also just announced a new drummer in the form of Nick D’Virgilio of Spock’s Beard, who’ll be joining them for the tour filling in for the late Pat Torpey, who sadly died in 2018 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“We found a wonderful drummer in Nick, and he’s got a great voice too,” Sheehan said of D’Virgilio. “Nick has a vocal range similar to Pat’s, and he’ll be able to do the parts Pat did with a similar finesse. It’s a big relief because Mr. Big has always been heavy on the harmonies.”

You can find more info about the tour here and we’ll keep you posted with any updates.

