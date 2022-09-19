To develop the RCEP market, Dongfeng Motor Corporation shows multiple star products at CAEXPODongfeng Motor Corporation

WUHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 September 2022 – On September 16, the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) lasting four days was opened in Nanning, Guangxi. Themed “Sharing the RCEP new opportunity and promoting China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0”, such CAEXPO attracted over 50 countries and regions to participate in the expo.

This year is the opening year when RCEP becomes effective and the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership is started. To seize such opportunity of CAEXPO and further promote the integrated development of regional industrial chains and supply chains, SASAC organized relevant authorities and resources to select a batch of central government-owned enterprises which have relatively strong technical strength and frequently cooperate with foreign companies. The joint exhibition zone for central government-owned enterprises was set up at CAEXPO. As a representative enterprise in the Chinese automobile industry, Dongfeng Motor Corporation was selected into such zone. Dongfeng Motor Corporation presented such products as its commercial vehicles, passenger cars, farm machineries, parts, etc. in a collective manner to the expo with the Group’s overall image. By synchronously setting up indoor and outdoor booths, it exhibited 9 finished automobiles, 4 sets of critical assemblies, two farm machineries and over 70 parts to comprehensively showcase the technical achievements of Dongfeng Motor Corporation’s technological innovation “Leap” initiative by orienting to the market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation held the VOYAH new product introduction meeting oriented to the overseas market customers on the day of the opening ceremony of CAEXPO. VOYAH is a high-end intelligent luxury electric powered MPV. Equipped with Dongfeng’s autonomously developed dual-power electric driving ESSA architecture, VOYAH supports such two power systems as the pure-electric power system and intelligent multi-module driving power system. It is the only electric MPV which is equipped with a dual-power system layout in the industry. It aims to build perfect driving and riding experiences for commercial reception and family travel.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation introduced such products as Dongfeng Aeolus HAOJI, GS MAX, FORTHING Yacht, etc. to the customers in the ASEAN in a focused manner.

HAOJI is a brand new high-end hybrid SUV which is built by Dongfeng with great efforts. Bearing the Mach power assembly autonomously developed by Dongfeng, with an acceleration response time of only 0,15s and a fuel thermal efficiency of up to 41,07%, HAOJI is able to extend with multiple platforms such as hybrid power system, hydrogen energy power system, etc. It can meet power needs of such models as HEV, PHEV, REV, etc., so it is widely popular with the customers and is called “the fighter’s engine”.

Dongfeng Aeolus GS MAX which was designed in a fully new manner has the widest car body among the vehicles of the same class. Bearing the “Chinese heart” Top 10 engine 1,5T Mach power system and 7DCT300 gearbox golden power assembly, it has adequate power and low oil consumption and is highly safe, comfortable and smart, thereby sufficiently embodying the latest technical achievements for “electrification, intelligence orientation, networking, sharing and light weight orientation” of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

FORTHING Yacht is a 7-seat family vehicle specially built by Dongfeng for family travel. Its design is greatly innovative and the brand new concept of “FENG Dynamic” is applied, so it attracted great attention from the customers in ASEAN on the site.

In the markets in such countries as Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, etc. of ASEAN, Dongfeng commercial vehicles have outstanding quality, a leading market share and a widely positively evaluated comprehensive service capability. At the outdoor booth of CAEXPO, Dongfeng launches such 5 best selling commercial models as D760, D320, D560, etc. Of these models, the 6×4 D760 tractor, as the major exhibition vehicle at the outdoor booth, is the representative product of the Dongfeng Dragon flagship series and is the choice of efficient power and excellent performance for the customers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In addition, FORTHING T5 EVO SUV and such two MPVs as FORTHING Yacht and FORTHING M7 and 3 representative products such as Lapras Heavy-duty Truck were exhibited at the outdoor booth of Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile Co., Ltd. Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile Co., Ltd.’s products are safe, reliable, efficient, energy conserving and comfortable, thereby presenting diversified choices of value to the customers in the ASEAN market and being widely popular with the customers in the ASEAN.

Over recent years, Dongfeng Group has proactively responded to the “Going Abroad” national strategy. Its products were sold to over 100 countries including all countries in the ASEAN, etc. Additionally, it globally cooperated and collaborated with over 10 international finished automobile and parts enterprises. From January to August in this year, Dongfeng Motor Corporation exported 124000 vehicles which increased by 90% compared to the same period of the last year, representing a good development trend.

In the future, Dongfeng will continue to apply technical achievements of the “Wind blows in the east and technology leaps” initiative to such international markets as ASEAN, etc., thereby playing a greater role in the joint building of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and the promotion of regional economic cooperation and prosperity.

Hashtag: #DongfengMotorCorporation