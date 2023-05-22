To Promote Financial Literacy and Earnings Insights, Moomoo Hosts Presentations at TradersExpo and a US-Singapore Webinar

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As earnings season draws to a close, Moomoo has reviewed the results of some of the world’s closely watched companies and uncover tools investors can use to maximize potential opportunities. Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies, explored current and future trends within the space and how-to utilize moomoo app tools to potentially strategize and rethink investments. He shared his insights at the recent TradersExpo in Las Vegas from April 24 to 26 and will share more details at 8-9 EST on the Webinar with Moomoo Singapore’s colleagues.

Moomoo participated in one of the biggest annual events in the industry – Traders Expo, as one of the exhibitors.

Organized by a renowned financial media MoneyShow, TradersEXPO is one of the biggest events in the financial education industry. The event attracts hundreds of attendees each year, bringing traders, investors, exhibitors, and speakers from around the world together to discuss the latest trends in the finance industry. It offers an excellent opportunity for industry leaders such as moomoo to mingle with fellow professionals and share their experience on trader education and empowerment.

Justin Zacks, VP of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc., made a presentation on zero days to expiration options (0DTE) that received great feedback from attendees. After the presentation, many investors stopped by moomoo’s booth to learn more about the products and services offered by the trading platform.

Zacks highlighted that moomoo and TradersEXPO share a common goal of assisting US investors to improve their financial literacy and realize financial autonomy.

Zacks said, “Moomoo establishes an interactive online investing community for likeminded investors to share their thoughts and insights. With our dedicated app features like study plan, paper trading and online courses, novice investors can improve their financial knowledge and investing strategies for free.”

Additionally, moomoo’s 16-hour trading session including pre- and post-market hours and free level 2 data are super useful to advanced investors. “We highly believe by empowering investors with knowledge, moomoo can help investors make more informed investing decisions,” added Zacks.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich financial education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries and regions globally. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Moomoo’s parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu’s subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).