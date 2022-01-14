Tokyo Chuo Auction Launches New Online Art Business Platform “BiddingArt”, Enabling Users to Navigate the Art Market with One Clicktokyo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14

January 2022 – Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Tokyo Chuo Auction”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code:

1939.HK) announced that the Group, cooperating with multiple art brands, is

launching a new online art business platform “BiddingArt” tomorrow

(15 January). The platform breaks through the boundaries constrained by the COVID-19

pandemic, displays the new artworks of local Japanese artists for global art

lovers, and provides an art purchase channel without limitation of place.

“BiddingArt” is currently the

only online business platform in Japan that promotes original artworks. The Company

connects high-quality artworks with global art lovers by regularly excavating

local original handcrafts and art brands. Users of “BiddingArt” will be able to

explore different types of art stores ranging from traditional handcrafts to

contemporary art on the platform without restriction of place. Users can also directly

search for and bid for their favorite artworks, receive the latest art information,

participate in online guided tours, join limited-time auctions, and even watch

live art festivals across Japan.

Currently, the platform has established

cooperation with several brands from “Yahoo Japan”, including various

time-honored brands as well as innovative brands. In the coming future, with an

aim to make contributions to the development of Japanese and even global art

market, the Company will continue to search for original handcrafts from all

over Japan, cooperate with independent artists, host art exhibitions, implement

public education, and support art publishing, etc. through the “BiddingArt”

platform, so that more preeminent artworks can be discovered.

Mr. Ando Shokei, Chairman of Tokyo

Chuo Auction, said, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have

actively explored and developed online auction platform, which has achieved

decent results and enabled the Group to record positive profit. The launch of

our new online business platform will make

art lovers and collectors around the world to participate in the search,

auction, live broadcast and exhibition of artworks anytime and anywhere. We

believe this will help facilitate the growth of the Company’s business and further

raise our brand awareness. Looking ahead, we will continue to stick to our

original intention and strive to promote high-quality artworks to each of our

supporter.”

Business Scope of “BiddingArt”

Online

Auctions: regularly host auctions for different art stores and special online

limited-time auctions

Shop Direct Purchase: offer direct online store purchase and global delivery service

Live Broadcast: organize live broadcast of art exhibitions and art festivals

all over Japan, which users can watch without restriction of place

Shopping Guide: provide online expert-guided tours on selected artworks,

allowing users to place an order at any time

Publishing: host public education activities from time to time, and issue art

publications for stakeholders in need

Purchasing Advice: assist buyers to search for specific collections, helping them

find their favorite items at any time

Appraisal: provide professional art appraisal services for various treasures

Simple and Convenient One-click Registration

The “BiddingArt” online

platform supports most digital devices, allowing users to browse 24 hours a day

and easily bid for their favorite artworks. The registration process is as simple

as follows:

More information about BiddingArt

Enquiries: Hong Kong +852 2805 9016 | Tokyo +81 3-3564-3321

Email: [email protected]

Website:

https://www.biddingart.com

WeChat: BIDDINGART | IG: bidding_art | Facebook: Bidding Art