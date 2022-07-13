Tokyo logs 11,511 new COVID-19 cases

TOKYO — Tokyo logged 11,511 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a number 2.2 times greater than the 5,302 logged on the same day last week and marking the 25th consecutive day of week-on-week increases, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

It is the first time in four months for the tally to surpass the 10,000 mark, since March 16, when there were 10,220 new cases.

Meanwhile, a record 3,436 new cases were confirmed in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday.

