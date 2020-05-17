Tolentino urges DOTr to allow bicycles on bigger roads

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino on Sunday urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to allow bicycles to travel on bigger roads and not just secondary roads.

Tolentino made this suggestion with transportation still limited in various parts of the country due to quarantine measures set up by the national government to curb the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a strong advocate of biking as a form of transportation, not just for exercise,” said Tolentino, who also established bicycle lanes along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue during his term as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

“Under the new normal, public transport will operate at half its capacity so we need other modes of transportation, like bicycles,” he said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

Based on Resolution No. 37 of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, Cebu City and Mandaue City will still be under enhanced community quarantine until May 31.

Meanwhile, eight other high-risk areas will be under modified ECQ until the end of the month: Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, Angeles City, and Laguna.

Tolentino noted that progressive metropolitan areas in various parts of the world had bicycle lanes to lower their carbon footprint, reduce pollution and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The senator said the DOTr had already started talks with the MMDA and local government units for the establishment of passageways for bicycles.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ