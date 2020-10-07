Tom DeLonge To Make Directorial Debut With Sci-Fi Film About “Mysterious Paranormal Events”

Former Blink-182 guitarist and noted extraterrestrial enthusiast Tom DeLonge is set to make his directorial debut with a new sci-fi film called Monsters of California.

According to Deadline, production is underway on the film, which is a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist” that sees protagonist Dallas Edwards and friends “on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.”

DeLonge co-wrote the film’s script alongside Ian Miller, with newcomer Jack Samson starring in the lead role. Other cast members confirmed so far include Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Arianne Zucker, Gabrielle Haugh, and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek. Excitingly, DeLonge will write and record original music for the film’s score.

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” commented DeLonge. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry.

“The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

Earlier this year, DeLonge’s fascination with UFOs was given some credibility when the Pentagon officially published three Navy videos, initially shared by DeLonge’s company To The Stars Academy, showing flying objects moving and spinning in the sky. The clips were filmed between 2004 and 2015 by naval aviators, and originally shared back in 2017. Upon their initial release, the clips quickly gathered millions of views. The US government subsequently launched an investigation, and in September 2019, officially declared the flying objects shown as “unidentified aerial phenomena”.