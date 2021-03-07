Tom Delonge To Release Talking Plushie Inspired By Blink-182 ‘First Date’ Video

Tom Delonge is slinging plushie versions of that incredibly cooked character from Blink-182’s ‘First Date’ music video for a cool $37 USD.

In the video, which you can watch down below, Delonge plays a super meme-able character named Boomer. The clip begins with Boomer talking about kissing his brother and ends with an update saying Boomer is in jail for “undisclosed reasons”.

via GIPHY

Anyway, Tom Delonge has announced the Boomer plushie, which is available for pre-order via his To The Stars website.

The description reads, “10 inches of pure Cali vibes from this limited edition talking plush approved by Boomer.”

Boomer comes with his own detachable beer and skate accessories too.

Announcing the news via Instagram, Delonge wrote, “Squeeze dat belly and hear some weird shit.”

Delonge recently teased a new Angels & Airwaves album. Hype.

Watch the video for ‘First Date’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]