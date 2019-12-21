Tom Felton and Rupert Grint Brought Hogwarts Magic to a Children’s Hospital For the Holidays
Tom Felton and Rupert Grint might’ve played enemies in the Wizarding World, but in real life they’re happy to reunite for a good cause. The former Harry Potter castmates joined forces ahead of the holidays to deliver gifts to Great Ormond Street Hospital, a children’s hospital in London. On Dec. 20, Tom shared pictures of the sweet experience on Instagram.
“A huge thank you to @markoflego & @noblecollectionuk for allowing Rupes & I to play Santa for the day at @greatormondst,” he captioned a series of photos. Looks like they dropped off some buildable Harry Potter Lego sets and even signed memorabilia. This marks a week full of reunions for Tom, who also recently spent time with Harry Potter costars Links”>Emma Watson, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and Evanna Lynch. Hogwarts really does bring people together!