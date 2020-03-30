“Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in the US after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia”

The couple were spotted driving in Los, Angeles last Friday.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after they recovered from COVID-19 in Australia.

According to E! News, they were spotted driving around Los Angeles, California last Friday, March 27.

It was on March 12 when Tom announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

” We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” said in an Instagram post.

On March 17, their son Chet Hanks shared that the couple were released from the hospital. He said that both were still self-quarantined but feeling a lot better.